The Dallas Cowboys are trading the football field for the small screen with another highly anticipated trailer.

Netflix released a new trailer and the official premiere date for the Cowboys feature titled America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys. The one-minute, five-second trailer shows pivotal moments in the Cowboys' legacy with a narration of William Ernest Henley’s poem “Invictus.” The trailer showed flashes of iconic Cowboys players such as Troy Aikman, Deion Sanders, Michael Irvin, and Emmitt Smith. Former Cowboys coaches Jimmy Johnson and Barry Switzer will also share their experiences working with “America's Team.” Last, but certainly not least, the docuseries will examine how Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' journey in purchasing the team and making it the franchise that it is today.

“A man who bet it all. A series of calculated risks. A team meticulously designed for greatness. America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys is the definitive story of The Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones' impact on NFL history,” the Netflix description reads.

It continues: “What began as a daring purchase led to the assembly of the iconic '90s football team – a decade-plus journey, led by Jones' intrepid business moves, that revolutionized global sports and resulted in three NFL titles. Through first-hand interviews and never-before-seen footage, this series unravels the dramatic twists and turns on the road to the Cowboys becoming the most valuable sports franchise in the world.”

AMERICA'S TEAM: THE GAMBLER AND HIS COWBOYS Experience the story of the Dallas Cowboys from a whole new angle in the new Netflix Sports series premiering August 19 pic.twitter.com/pEVF8iIJNn — Netflix (@netflix) July 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

The docuseries is set to premiere on August 19. It was first announced back in May 2024.

This continues the ongoing relationship that the Dallas Cowboys have with Netflix. The streamer also has another series titled America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders which follows the highs and lows of being the iconic Dallas Cowboys cheerleader. Netflix also coordinated the largest streamed boxing event with Mike Tyson and Jake Paul last year with was held at the Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium. The streamer has continued to branch out into sports with last NFL season hosting Christmas Day games. This season, Netflix will stream the Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders, and Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings Christmas Day games as they continue their contract with the NFL with their exclusive three-season deal to stream live Christmas Day games throughout 2026.