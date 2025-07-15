Indiana Fever forward Natasha Howard knows how to play in two modes: Intense and more intense.

The Fever picked up Howard in the offseason, and the move has paid off well. She has been the perfect complementary player to the star trio of Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell, doing the dirty work and providing the energy plays, especially on defense.

After all, the 11-year veteran has never been a pushover. She's a three-time champion, a two-time All-Star, a former Defensive Player of the Year, and most recently, WNBA Commissioner's Cup MVP. When she joined Indiana, Howard was quickly aware of her role.

“When my teammates see me hustling on the defensive end, that gets them going, as well. When they see me going, they follow my lead, and that's one thing I like about the way I play,” said Howard in a report from Indianapolis Star's Brian Haenchen.

The 33-year-old Howard also acknowledged their level of communication, which has made things easier for the Fever, who are coming off back-to-back wins against the Atlanta Dream and the Dallas Wings to improve to 11-10.

“We talk to each other a lot. It starts in practice, letting my teammates know, ‘This is where I want the ball. Right here. That's it.' Now everyone knows what each of us is looking for,” added Howard.

With Clark back from a groin injury, Indiana is now looking to go on a fiery run in the second half of the season.

While Howard has seen her numbers dip, which was already expected coming into the season, she would be the first to say that all she cares about is playing her role to help her team succeed.

“She's also changed her mindset,” said Fever coach Stephanie White. “She's starting on the defensive end of the floor. She's being active, she's being aggressive and setting the tone on that end of the floor, which has opened things up and taken a little of the pressure off.”

Indiana will take on the Connecticut Sun on Friday.