The Boston Celtics’ attempt to defend their NBA championship ended in disappointment Friday night, as they were eliminated by the New York Knicks in a 119-81 Game 6 loss in the second round of the playoffs. Following the defeat, veteran center and impending free agent Luke Kornet addressed the media but declined to offer specifics about his future with the team.

Speaking with Noa Dalzell of Celtics on CLNS, Kornet offered a brief response regarding his plans for free agency.

“Regarding going forward, we'll figure out that stuff when it comes to it,” Kornet said. “At this point, you just want to unwind and spend time with family.”

The 29-year-old big man, who has played eight seasons across multiple teams including the New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls, has spent the last three years with Boston. During the 2024-25 campaign, Kornet carved out the most substantial role of his NBA career. He appeared in 72 regular season games and averaged a career-high 18.6 minutes per game, contributing six points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and one block per contest while shooting an efficient 66.8% from the field.

Luke Kornet’s breakout postseason comes as Celtics face uncertain offseason

Kornet earned the start in Game 6, finishing with five points, five rebounds, one assist, and one block in 21 minutes. His postseason highlight came in Game 5, where he delivered a career-best playoff performance. In that game, Kornet totaled 10 points, nine rebounds, seven blocks, an assist, and a steal while going a perfect 5-for-5 from the field and recording a +20 in plus/minus.

Kornet’s emergence as a reliable frontcourt contributor comes at a time of growing uncertainty for Boston. The Celtics are expected to face a pivotal offseason. Reports indicate the team could consider reshaping its roster to manage a projected payroll that would exceed $500 million, including luxury tax penalties, if the current core remains intact.

Additionally, All-Star forward Jayson Tatum is expected to miss the majority of the 2025-26 season after suffering a torn Achilles in Game 4 of the Knicks series. His extended absence could influence the Celtics' approach to both free agency and internal roster decisions.

Kornet, who played on a minimum contract this past season, could be one of several role players whose futures hinge on how Boston’s front office chooses to navigate its cap situation and long-term roster structure. While he declined to commit to a direction publicly, his growth into a rotation player on a title-contending team may increase his value on the open market.

As Boston regroups from a season that ended earlier than expected, decisions surrounding veterans like Jrue Holiday, rotation contributors like Kornet, and the injured Tatum will define how the franchise moves forward.