The Boston Celtics continue their strong run as a recent roster adjustment delivered immediate results. Boston extended its winning streak to six games Friday night, and Nikola Vucevic’s debut with the Celtics quickly became a central storyline in a dramatic comeback victory vs. the Miami Heat.

Boston’s recent moves reflect a clear postseason focus, prioritizing balance and size as the Celtics fine-tune their rotation during a crucial stretch of the season.

Vucevic made his Celtics debut against Miami and helped stabilize the lineup during a critical turnaround at TD Garden. Boston erased a 22-point deficit after trailing 59–38 at halftime and secured a 98–96 victory. The performance offered an early glimpse of how the rotation may function moving forward. The comeback underscored Boston’s resilience and showed how quickly the new addition can influence high-leverage moments.

The veteran center finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds in 28 minutes off the bench, recording a double-double in his team debut. He also added four assists and posted a plus-11 rating, the second-highest mark on the roster. His interior playmaking proved valuable as Boston surged in the third quarter and regained control of the game.

Following the win, Vucevic addressed his first night in Boston and how the on-court chemistry developed as the comeback unfolded.

“Most importantly, glad we got the win. Felt pretty comfortable out there, I think, as the game went on, the guys also felt comfortable with me.”

Vucevic’s presence addresses a long-standing need for frontcourt depth. By moving away from a guard-heavy look that included Anfernee Simons, Boston added a traditional passing big who can secure possessions and create cleaner looks late. His size, vision, and composure helped steady the offense during crucial moments.

The early return suggests the adjustment could pay dividends quickly. The veteran big man, in his 15th NBA season, has already integrated himself into the rotation with minimal practice time. As the Celtics sit in the No. 2 seed following the Friday night win and look ahead to the postseason, the early comfort level could prove important.