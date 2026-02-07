The Boston Celtics didn't take long to see the “Nikola Vucevic Effect” in action. Just days after acquiring the veteran big man from the Chicago Bulls for Anfernee Simons, Vucevic made his debut on Friday night and provided the steady hand the team needed to pull off a gritty comeback win against the Miami Heat.

The night started ugly for the home crowd at TD Garden. With Jayson Tatum still sidelined following Achilles surgery, the Boston Celtics looked out of sorts early, falling behind 29-15 after a frigid first quarter. Miami’s defense smothered the Celtics, who struggled to find any rhythm without their superstar. However, Vucevic proved exactly why the front office targeted him to stabilize the rotation.

Article Continues Below

Nikola Vucevic going to work 😤 He caps a 20-3 run for the Celtics! pic.twitter.com/lKsvw9JG8q — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 7, 2026

Nikola Vucevic finished his debut with a composed double-double, tallying 11 points and 12 rebounds. Beyond the scoring, he flashed the high-level IQ that has defined his 15-year career, dishing out 4 assists and active hands on defense to record 2 steals. He was incredibly efficient, shooting 4-of-8 from the field and providing a reliable post-presence that finally opened up the floor for teammates like Payton Pritchard.