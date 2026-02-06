The 2026 NBA trade deadline was incredibly busy, with stars flying across the country. James Harden was traded yet again, this time landing with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Anthony Davis is also on the move, headed to Washington. But maybe the most impactful trade happened between the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls.

The Celtics acquired veteran big man Nikola Vucevic. Anfernee Simons and a second-round pick went back to Chicago.

On Friday, Vucevic let his thoughts be known on his new city, Boston.

“My rookie year, when I was in Philly, we played against Boston,” Vucevic said, per Boston Herald reporter Zack Cox. “We lost in Game 7 here; they still had Rondo, Paul Pierce, Ray Allen, KG, and all of them. [I've played] a lot of games here, and I always liked Boston. I always felt people here were very proud of being from Boston. You could just feel it. Big sports town, obviously.”

Boston is one of the oldest and biggest sports cities in America. Bostonians are very proud of the city's history, and rightfully so. Sometimes, it can come across as borderline braggadocious. But it is undeniably a city used to seeing success in American sports.

“When Brady was here, I liked to watch the Patriots and them. But it's a great city. A lot of very European feel, as well, by the water, lots to see. So I'm excited for that, as well, to get to visit the city and see more of it. It's one of the good cities in the NBA.”

Those types of comments will leave him beloved by Celtics fans.

The former USC Trojan is playing in his 15th NBA season. Despite being long in the tooth, Vucevic has continued to produce at a very high level. He is averaging 16.9 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 3.8 assists over 31 minutes per game.

The Celtics have been relying on Neemias Queta as their center all season. While doing a serviceable job, particularly on the defensive end, Vucevic is a clear upgrade. If Jayson Tatum does end up returning this season, the Celtics may once again find themselves contending for an NBA Championship.