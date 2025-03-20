Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck has agreed to sell the team to Bill Chisholm, managing partner at Symphony Technology Group, for $6.1 billion, and Grousbeck revealed the plan moving forward when it comes to the ownership transition.

Grousbeck said in a statement that new Celtics owner Chisholm has “asked me to run the team as CEO and Governor for the first three years, and stay on as his partner, and I am glad to so do,” according to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

The Celtics are set up for success for the foreseeable future, as they are the defending NBA champions and have essentially the same roster back this year to try to win it again. Boston is viewed as a top contender to repeat along with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder. It will be important for Chisholm to keep things on this track with the Celtics to fully capitalize on this championship window. It makes sense for Grousbeck to remain involved and help Chisholm take over in a few years.

This is the largest sale of a sports franchise in North America, and the Celtics are looking to have continued success under new ownership. It will be interesting to hear if Chisholm has any new plans or a different vision for the team, as he is said to be a lifelong fan of the team.

Hearing that Chisholm is a lifelong fan of the Celtics can be seen as encouraging for the fanbase. Another example of a lifelong fan purchasing a professional sports team in recent years is Steve Cohen with the New York Mets, and he has made the financial investments to become and remain competitive.

The Celtics are already as competitive as possible, so it will be interesting to see the impact Chisholm's ownership has on the franchise in the next few years.