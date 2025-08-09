Notre Dame football is 22 days away from facing national contender Miami in the 2025 opener. But the Fighting Irish and Marcus Freeman are still working behind the scenes in landing future talent. Including securing a crucial four-star commitment Saturday.

Head coach Freeman and his staff won over one of the top uncommitted players left. Elijah Golden rises as the next big college football recruiting win for ND. Golden chose the national title game runner-up over Alabama and Oklahoma out of the Southeastern Conference.

The Fredericksburg, Virginia native even said no to an in-state opportunity from Virginia Tech, per Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals. But he told Fawcett “All praise to God” with a lucky four-leaf clover emoji attached to his statement.

The 6-foot-4, 272-pounder was the nation's No. 19 overall DL for 2026 per On3/Rivals. Defensive line coach and run game coordinator Al Washington helped secure his commitment.

Notre Dame boosting defense on recruiting trail

Notre Dame corner back DeVonta Smith celebrates during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 12, 2025, in South Bend.
MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Irish nab a talent who transferred to Cardinal Mooney High in Sarasota, Florida. Golden previously starred for IMG Academy. Andrew Ivins of 247Sports believes Golden will bring versatility on Saturdays.

“Green front-line defender with the materials needed to eventually emerge as a force at the point of attack. Might project best as a base end that can play over tackles and set the edge, but could kick further inside or even hang on the outside depending on how the body fills out in coming years,” Ivins wrote.

Golden adds to an intriguing crew of defenders heading to South Bend, Indiana. Safety Nick Reddish also turned down Virginia Tech plus Indiana for Notre Dame on July 11.

Khary Adams rose as a massive recruiting win too. The four-star cornerback committed June 20 and turned down Oregon and Penn State.

Notre Dame even won over the son of NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald. Wide receiver Devin Fitzgerald chose ND on July 5.

The Irish rank No. 3 in the 2026 recruiting class via 247Sports. On3/Rivals handed ND a No. 4 rank.

