The Atlanta Falcons know they must get stingier on defense if they are going to pry the NFC South away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season. The front office selected pass-rushers Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, attempting to shore up the defensive line at long last. Though, general manager Terry Fontenot understands that there is more to address than just the front-seven. He turned his attention back to the secondary on Saturday afternoon.

Atlanta is signing free agent safety Ronnie Harrison, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter. The two-time national champion and former Alabama Crimson Tide star has played with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts during his seven-year NFL career. The Falcons are trusting him to bring sufficient coverage and pass-rushing skills, while also exuding a strong veteran presence in the locker room.

Harrison has also shown glimpses of being an effective playmaker during his time in the league. The 28-year-old has seven interceptions and two pick-sixes to his name. He could not find his footing in 2024, however. Harrison recorded one forced fumble and only two solo tackles in 10 games with the Colts last season. Pro Football Focus gave him an overall 31.6 defensive grade, causing many to wonder what happened.

The 2018 third-round selection did begin the campaign on the practice squad, so perhaps he was never in rhythm. Atlanta is hoping he can change that in 2025. Ronnie Harrison will try to salvage the remainder of training camp and earn himself a roster spot for the team's Sept. 7 season opener versus the Buccaneers.

The Falcons already added talent to the safety position over the spring, signing Super Bowl 56 champion Jordan Fuller and using a third-round draft pick on two-time All-American Xavier Watts back in April. The coaching staff believes Jesse Bates III can stabilize the group, but secondary depth is essential.

Atlanta does not wish to take any chances when it comes to its defense. This franchise has playoff expectations this year and does not want to jeopardize that goal by being ill-prepared or undermanned.