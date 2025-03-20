The Boston Celtics had been in talks on getting new ownership, and that's the news that came out, with a lifelong fan. being able to purchase the team, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

“BREAKING: Bill Chisholm, managing partner at Symphony Technology Group, has agreed to purchase the Boston Celtics from the Grousbeck family for a valuation for $6.1 billion, sources tell ESPN. This now is the largest sale for a sports franchise in North America,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Grousbeck family were the recent owners of the franchise, and there had been rumors on why they wanted to put the team on sale. Nonetheless, it looks like the Celtics are now under new ownership and the new purchaser is happy.