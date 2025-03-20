The Boston Celtics’ record-setting $6.1 billion sale has positioned the NBA to move forward with potential expansion, according to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps. Bill Chisholm, managing partner at Symphony Technology Group, agreed to purchase the Celtics in a deal that now stands as the most expensive sale of a sports franchise in North American history.

Bontemps noted that Mat Ishbia set the previous record for an NBA team sale in 2022 when he acquired the Phoenix Suns for $4 billion. Chisholm’s acquisition of the Celtics not only surpasses that mark but also signals a financial benchmark that could influence the valuation of future expansion teams.

The NBA has been evaluating expansion opportunities for several years, and this latest sale could accelerate the process. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported in January that there was a belief within the league that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver would wait until the completion of the Celtics’ sale before advancing expansion discussions.

Celtics' record sale sets stage for NBA expansion talks

Windhorst’s report also highlighted that the Celtics’ sale would help establish a new standard for franchise valuation, directly impacting the potential cost of an expansion team. With Boston’s sale setting a historic precedent, the NBA now has a clearer market framework for potential bids from prospective ownership groups.

Expansion discussions have largely focused on North America, with Las Vegas and Seattle frequently mentioned as potential destinations for new teams. Seattle has been without an NBA franchise since the SuperSonics relocated to Oklahoma City in 2008, while Las Vegas has become a key market for professional sports, recently securing the NFL’s Raiders and the Oakland Athletics, who are set to relocate from California.

Beyond North America, the NBA has also explored the possibility of creating a European league similar to the Basketball Africa League (BAL), which launched in 2019. Windhorst noted that the NBA could attempt to recruit existing teams from European markets to establish a competitive league, though this effort would not directly impact expansion within the United States.

With the Boston Celtics' sale now finalized, all eyes are on the NBA’s next steps. Silver has previously stated that expansion is a long-term priority, but with a historic valuation now set, the league may be closer than ever to officially pursuing new franchises.