The Boston Celtics are the defending NBA champions and a favorite to repeat, and it’s not just because they have an incredible starting lineup. The Celtics have been able to get major contributions from key role players such as Payton Pritchard dropping 43 points as he did last week. This week, it was another Celtics role player in Sam Hauser who set a franchise record during the team’s game against the Utah Jazz.

Sam Hauser’s crazy shooting game against the Jazz set a Celtics franchise record as he knocked down seven three-point shots in the third quarter, as per StatMuse. It was a record for most three-point shots made in a single quarter.

Hauser finished the game with 33 points, a new career-high, and nine made three-point shots on 19 attempts (47.4 percent). He shot 11-of-23 (47.8 percent) overall, and added six rebounds. The Celtics needed every one of his points too as the Jazz rallied late to make the game more competitive than it had been.

Hauser was starting in place of Jayson Tatum who sat out due to a knee injury. The Celtics were also without Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis. Luke Kornet started as center in Porzingis’ place. With the win, the Celtics improved to 47-18. It was their fifth consecutive win and put them a full six games ahead of the New York Knicks for second place in the Eastern Conference standings.

After going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft, Hauser has emerged as a key role player for the Celtics. This season, he’s appeared in 54 games, including 12 starts, at a little over 20 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 7.3 points and 3.0 rebounds with splits of 43.8 percent shooting from the field, 39.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 100 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

If the Celtics hope to repeat as NBA champions, they’re going to need continued production from Hauser off their bench.