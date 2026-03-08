The Detroit Pistons find themselves in unfamiliar territory as they look to end a three-game losing streak when they take on the surging Miami Heat. Detroit suffered a dramatic collapse against the Brooklyn Nets in the absence of Cade Cunningham last time around, blowing a 23-point lead in the second half as Michael Porter Jr. and Ziaire Williams combined for 53 points.

However, they have been given a major boost as Cade Cunningham is listed as probable on the official injury report. Detroit is still missing Caris LeVert and Ausar Thompson due to injuries while Wendell Moore Jr. and Isaac Jones out on G League assignments. Of course, the Heat are also struggling with injuries.

Simone Fontecchio (groin strain), Nikola Jovic (low back injury management), Norman Powell (groin strain) and Andrew Wiggins (toe inflammation) are all ruled out, while Keshad Johnson and Jahmir Young remain unavailable on G League assignment and Terry Rozier is away from the team. However, the Heat have been resurgent in recent games and are currently on a four-game winning run.

Cade Cunningham injury status vs. Heat

Cade Cunningham is officially listed as probable due to a left quad contusion, which suggests he is likely to play. Detroit held him out during the loss to Brooklyn largely as a precaution, but the Pistons struggled to create in the second half and will welcome their best player back.

The Pistons have an offensive rating of 118.8 when Cunningham is on the floor compared to just 107.7 when he sits. Detroit’s net rating also jumps from 2.8 without him to 10.3 with him, underlining his MVP-level impact.

Cunningham has averaged 25.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 9.8 assists per game and has been the offensive engine for a team that currently has a 45-17 record, the best in the East and the third-best in the entire NBA.

Detroit’s loss to Brooklyn proved his value. The Pistons struggled to generate shots late as Tobias Harris led the team with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Jalen Duren added 17 points and 14 boards.

Detroit and Miami have split their two meetings this season, with each team winning on the road. That makes Sunday’s game the decisive matchup in the season series.

Pistons injury report

Cade Cunningham — Probable (Left quadriceps contusion)

Ausar Thompson — Out (Right ankle sprain)

Caris LeVert — Out (Left wrist sprain)

Isaac Jones — Out (G League two-way)

Wendell Moore Jr. — Out (G League two-way)

Heat injury report

Simone Fontecchio — Out (Left groin strain)

Nikola Jovic — Out (Low back injury management)

Norman Powell — Out (Right groin strain)

Andrew Wiggins — Out (Left big toe inflammation)

Terry Rozier — Out (Not with team)

Keshad Johnson — Out (G League assignment)

Jahmir Young — Out (G League two-way)

Davion Mitchell — Available (Left shoulder contusion)