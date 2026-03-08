Team Japan rallied late to defeat Team Australia 4-3 on Sunday night, securing first place in Group C and becoming the first team to clinch a quarterfinal berth in the World Baseball Classic.

The defending champions improved to 3-0 after Masataka Yoshida delivered the decisive moment, hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning that turned a one-run deficit into a 2-1 lead for Japan. Yoshida, an outfielder for the Boston Red Sox, pulled a low slider into the right-center field seats after Shohei Ohtani drew a leadoff walk.

Japan had already secured advancement earlier in the day when the Chinese Taipei team defeated the South Korea national team 5-4 in 10 innings. The win over Australia ensured Japan would finish atop the group.

Australia briefly threatened to produce a major upset. After four scoreless innings from Japan starter Tomoyuki Sugano, Australia took a 1-0 lead in the sixth inning against reliever Chihiro Sumida. Aaron Whitefield doubled, stole third and scored on a throwing error by catcher Kenya Wakatsuki.

Japan responded in the seventh when Ohtani walked on four pitches from Jon Kennedy, one of 12 walks issued by Australian pitchers. Yoshida’s homer quickly changed the momentum.

Article Continues Below

Japan added two more runs in the eighth inning. Teruaki Sato drove in a run, and Seiya Suzuki forced in another with a bases-loaded walk to extend the lead to 4-1.

Australia mounted a late rally in the ninth. Alex Hall and Rixon Wingrove each hit solo home runs off reliever Taisei Ota before he recorded the final out on a ground ball from Robbie Perkins for his second save of the tournament.

Japan will conclude group play Tuesday against Czechia before traveling to Miami for a quarterfinal matchup Saturday.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this article.