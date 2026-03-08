The New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers faced off on Saturday, with the Devils taking the 6-3 victory. Devils and Team USA star Jack Hughes was electrifying in the game, scoring three goals. Hughes also got to share a moment with Eli Manning after the game.

After the game, Hughes spoke about facing the Rangers and his Team USA teammate Vincent Trochek and coach Mike Sullivan, per Jonny Lazarus of Daily Faceoff.

“You know it’s funny — after Olympics I got Ranger fans cheering for me and it’s an unbelievable fan base, but in the past — they’ll be like — say something nice and then be like ‘Go Rangers’. Now it’s like, we’re all Americans. They’re proud Americans. I think it’s really cool that that happened and obviously it’ll continue to happen with the Devils fan base,” Hughes said following the game.

The Devils' star scored his first goal of the game in the second period on the power play, making it 3-2 at the time. He would score a second goal of the game with just over three minutes left in the game, making it 5-3 for the Devils. After that goal, fans were chanting “USA!” He then completed his hat trick on an empty net goal late in the third period. It was a solid game facing their rival, and a game Hughes looks forward to, per Mike G. Morreale of NHL.com.

“When you look at the schedule, you're looking for the Rangers games,” Hughes said. “Devils and Rangers. … Great rivalry, great fan bases. It's fun to go into [Madison Square Garden] and it's fun here when there's a lot of Rangers fans and a lot of red too, Devils fans. I enjoy playing these games. It's a game you circle on the calendar and you want to be a part of.”

Hughes and the Devils are now 32-29-2 on the season, placing them seventh in the Metropolitan Division. They return to the ice Sunday night, hosting the Detroit Red Wings.