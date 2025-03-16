The Boston Celtics are a team that depends on their remarkable depth and 3-point shooting in order to maintain the success that helped them become a dominant team in the NBA. The usual stars are Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, but the contributions of Jrue Holiday, Al Horford and Derrick White may have been just as influential when it came to winning the NBA title last year. It doesn't stop there, as the Celtics get amazing contributions from bench players like Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser.

Payton Pritchard has set an NBA record for most 3-pointers made off the bench in a single season! 🎯 219 and counting!

Pritchard was a key contributor for the Celtics as they defeated the Brooklyn Nets 115-113 Saturday night. Pritchard scored 22 points in the win, and became the NBA's all-time single-season record holder in most 3-pointers made when coming off the bench.

The aggressive guard became the record holder when he hit his 219th 3-pointer. He connected on 5 of 8 shots from beyond the arc in the win over the Nets.

Pritchard has a big advantage over any of the other bench players in the NBA. Pritchard now has 220 for the season, followed by Malik Beasley of the Detroit Pistons who is second with 198. Gary Trent Jr. of the Milwaukee Bucks is third with 124 three-pointers.

Celtics bounce back with second straight win after loss to Oklahoma City

The Celtics have rebounded from their 118-112 home loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder with consecutive victories over the Miami Heat and the Nets.

Their 3-point shooting against the Thunder was an issue as they made just 20 of 63 shots from beyond the arc. Pritchard made just 2 of 9 in that game

In their Friday night 103-91 win at Miami, the Celtics made 19 of 50 3-point shots and Pritchard hit just 3 of 9.

The Celtics only attempted 38 shots from distance against the Nets and made just 13 of them. Pritchard had the best night of any of Boston's long-range shooters, while Sam Hauser contributed 3 of 6 from distance.