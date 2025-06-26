Barring a trade, the Boston Celtics will be the second team to make their pick on day two of the 2025 NBA Draft. After trading center Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks earlier in the week, many see Stanford big man Maxime Raynaud as a strong fit for the team at No. 32.

Raynaud, 22, is one of the most interesting prospects of the draft, as an older French native who did not break out until his junior year. However, his size and experience make him a perfect fit for the center-needy Celtics, according to ESPN's Jonathan Giovany.

“Maxime Raynaud to the Celtics at No. 32 makes sense as an older, seven-foot prospect who can space the floor and potentially be ready to soak up minutes after the Celtics traded Kristaps Porzingis to the Hawks,” Giovany wrote. “With Luke Kornet entering free agency and the Celtics navigating a financial tightrope, having a smaller salary slot with Raynaud would likely give the team much-needed flexibility heading into the offseason.”

Giovany noted that, in addition to trading Porzingis, Boston is also likely to lose backup Luke Kornet in free agency. Thirty-nine-year-old veteran Al Horford will also hit the open market. Assuming Kornet and Horford sign elsewhere, reserves Xavier Tillman Sr. and Neemias Queta would be the only remaining centers on the roster.

Celtics need immediate production after Kristaps Porzingis trade

It might not be Maxime Raynaud, but the Celtics will likely need whoever they take at No. 32 to be an immediate contributor. In addition to losing Porzingis, Boston will also be without Jayson Tatum for most of the 2025-2026 season after the six-time All-Star tore his Achilles in the playoffs. The team's eventful offseason further included trading Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Boston's series of moves forces Jaylen Brown, Payton Pritchard and Derrick White to shoulder the bulk of the offensive responsibilities in 2025-2026. While manageable, the Celtics would ideally like to add more to their limited core. The Porzingis deal makes center the team's biggest roster need, one that it figures to address in the draft.

The Celtics already have one rookie on their team. Boston took Spanish forward Hugo Gonzalez with the No. 28 pick of the first round. The 19-year-old forward has already been playing professionally for several years with the prestigious Real Madrid club.