With the Boston Celtics surrounded by trade rumors around the team's star players, there's no doubt that the names of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been speculated. As Tatum's season-ending injury with the Celtics was the catalyst for the immense amount of rumors, the latest reporting from ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel cements how the team looks at their dynamic duo.

There had been some talk of Boston going through a fire sale of some sort in correcting their financial situation, as besides Tatum and Brown, players such as Derrick White, Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, and others are also being talked about. However, there should not be any doubt that the team sees Tatum and Brown as their foundation and aren't “on their way out.”

“The Celtics' future is still bright. No matter what decisions Stevens and the front office make to revamp this roster, Tatum is still 27 and Brown is 28,” Siegel wrote. “These two are the foundation of Boston's success now and moving forward. Even though NBA fans love to stir the pot by creating their own trade proposals and ideas, neither Tatum nor Brown are on their way out of Boston entering the summer, league sources confirmed to ClutchPoints.”

“As for the decisions to be made, Stevens is focused on continuing to find ways to reinvent the Celtics' championship success,” Siegel continued. “Just because Tatum is injured and likely to be out through the 2026 All-Star break doesn't mean Boston will be taking a purposeful step back.”

The star the Celtics think is “essential” along Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

Besides Tatum and Brown, Celtics guard Derrick White also has been linked to trade talks in the basketball world, but it might be a safe bet that he'll stick with the team. Siegel would also report in his latest intel piece that White is “an essential core player” along with Tatum and Brown.

“Boston views White as an essential core player alongside Tatum and Brown,” Siegel wrote. “That is why it would take quite the offer for Stevens to entertain this idea. Never say never, as anything is possible in this league after the Luka Doncic trade, but White isn't viewed as a player the organization will be forced to move in a salary dump move.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen what Boston does in the offseason, but there's no denying their intention, which is to continue to compete for championships, as said by Brad Stevens per ESPN.