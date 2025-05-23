With the rumors swirling around the Boston Celtics regarding possible trades, one name that has been brought up multiple times is star Derrick White. While such teams as the Golden State Warriors have been linked to the Celtics guard, ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel broke down how the team truly feels about White.

In Siegel's latest reporting around Boston, he would detail many players on the team and their status, like Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, and especially White. The 30-year-old player would no doubt attract a ton of teams due to his elite two-way ability and ability to come up big in critical games like he had done for the Celtics, but Siegel reports that the team “have given zero indications” that trading White is in the cards.

“Out of all the players on the Celtics' roster, they could likely get the most in return for White on the trade block this summer,” Siegel wrote. “After winning a gold medal in the 2024 Olympics and averaging a career-high 16.4 points per game, White has become one of the best non-All-Star two-way contributors in the league.”

“Already, White has been no stranger to trade rumors beginning to manifest during the NBA Playoffs,” Siegel continued. “Several teams around the league would be thrilled to pursue White in trade talks, yet league sources are insistent the Celtics have given zero indications that parting ways with Derrick White this summer is a possibility.”

Celtics view Derrick White as “essential”

There's no doubt that Jayson Tatum's Achilles injury for the Celtics has thrown a wrench in what could be an interesting summer for the team, as they have to solve their financial situation. This has led to the many rumors around the team trading such players as White, but Siegel would state that the guard is seen by Boston as “an essential core player” along with Tatum and star Jaylen Brown.

“Boston views White as an essential core player alongside Tatum and Brown,” Siegel wrote. “That is why it would take quite the offer for Stevens to entertain this idea. Never say never, as anything is possible in this league after the Luka Doncic trade, but White isn't viewed as a player the organization will be forced to move in a salary dump move.”

It remains to be seen what the Celtics do with their roster, but there's no doubt that when fully healthy, they have a championship contender, but the future isn't as bright as it used to be. Brad Stevens will have a lot of work to do.