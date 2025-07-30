After a picture of Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James and Denver Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic alongside his agent went viral, many wondered what it all meant for the NBA’s future. James, Jokic, and his agent sparked curiosity, including questioning whether James would ever consider teaming up with Nikola and the Nuggets. However, that wasn’t the case with Jokic’s agent, Miško Ražnatović. The three were meeting about something significantly larger.

James’ business partner, Maverick Carter, was also in the photo. With the NBA establishing a new league in Europe, the boat meeting last week in France between LeBron, Carter, and Jokic’s European agent was about the planned international basketball league being spearheaded by Carter, per Front Office Sports.

“Bloomberg first reported about the upcoming league, writing in January that a group of investors advised by Carter was seeking to raise $5 billion,” Front Office Sports reported. “The league’s plan is to have a touring model with six men’s and six women’s teams playing in eight cities. FOS reported at the time that Carter was spearheading the effort and that James was not a part of it.”

Adam Silver takes step for European league after LeBron James pic

After Lakers All-Star LeBron James' viral picture, NBA commissioner Adam Silver took a significant step in starting a new European league under the NBA’s umbrella. While many are excited over its continuous development, EuroLeague CEO Paulius Motiejūnas is not.

Motiejūnas’s frustration was mentioned, per Front Office Sports.

“EuroLeague CEO Paulius Motiejūnas is not in favor of a new NBA league. In a Tuesday Q&A with The Athletic, he talked about a meeting held earlier this year between the NBA and the Euroleague, saying, “We said to them, like we said publicly, we don’t believe that the new league is something that would help the market,” Front Office Sports concluded.

LeBron James’ business partner, Maverick Carter, did not respond to requests for comment.