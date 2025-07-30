After a picture of Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James and Denver Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic alongside his agent went viral, many wondered what it all meant for the NBA’s future. James, Jokic, and his agent sparked curiosity, including questioning whether James would ever consider teaming up with Nikola and the Nuggets. However, that wasn’t the case with Jokic’s agent, Miško Ražnatović. The three were meeting about something significantly larger.

James’ business partner, Maverick Carter, was also in the photo. With the NBA establishing a new league in Europe,  the boat meeting last week in France between LeBron, Carter, and Jokic’s European agent was about the planned international basketball league being spearheaded by Carter, per Front Office Sports.

Bloomberg first reported about the upcoming league, writing in January that a group of investors advised by Carter was seeking to raise $5 billion,” Front Office Sports reported. “The league’s plan is to have a touring model with six men’s and six women’s teams playing in eight cities. FOS reported at the time that Carter was spearheading the effort and that James was not a part of it.”

Adam Silver takes step for European league after LeBron James pic

Jun 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks to the media before game one between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center
Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

After Lakers All-Star LeBron James' viral picture, NBA commissioner Adam Silver took a significant step in starting a new European league under the NBA’s umbrella. While many are excited over its continuous development, EuroLeague CEO Paulius Motiejūnas is not.

Motiejūnas’s frustration was mentioned, per Front Office Sports.

“EuroLeague CEO Paulius Motiejūnas is not in favor of a new NBA league. In a Tuesday Q&A with The Athletic, he talked about a meeting held earlier this year between the NBA and the Euroleague, saying, “We said to them, like we said publicly, we don’t believe that the new league is something that would help the market,” Front Office Sports concluded.

LeBron James’ business partner, Maverick Carter, did not respond to requests for comment.

More NBA News
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (24) warms up before game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Kia Center.
Marcus Morris Sr. breaks silence on fraud charges with NSFW rantMalik Brown ·
Gilbert Arenas looking stern, basketball court in background.
Gilbert Arenas arrested alongside Israeli crime figure over illegal gambling business allegationsMalik Brown ·
NBA news: Michael Beasley calls out Carmelo Anthony in NSFW rant
Michael Beasley calls out Carmelo Anthony in NSFW rantJulian Ojeda ·
NBA news: Adam Silver takes major step toward new European League
Adam Silver takes major step toward new NBA European LeagueJulian Ojeda ·
Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey is interviewed before a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Wells Fargo Center
Daryl Morey claims Lakers’ bubble NBA title not viewed as ‘genuine’Jackson Stone ·
NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks in a press conference during All Star Saturday Night ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center.
NBA announces 6 Europe games over next 3 yearsRishav Bhat ·