New York Mets' catcher Francisco Alvarez suffered an injury scare on Wednesday in the 5-0 loss to the San Diego Padres. However, he and the club received good news, as it sounds like Alvarez may have avoided serious injury.

Alvarez, who is 23 years old, was hit in the head by a pitch while serving as catcher behind the plate, according to Mets' beat writer Andrew Tredinnick. Francisco Alvarez initially finished the fifth inning after being hit, but was pulled before the sixth for concussion protocol.

“Francisco Alvarez has been removed from the game one inning after taking a foul ball off the left side of his helmet behind the plate.”

Reports indicate that the former top prospect passed concussion protocol, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. Alvarez is okay enough to fly back to New York with his teammates. That's great news considering it could have been a much worse situation for the Mets star.

“Francisco Alvarez passed concussion protocols. He'll be permitted to fly back to New York with the team.”

Alvarez's status for the upcoming games is up in the air for now. The Mets may decide to give him a break before returning to action. New York is not scheduled to play on Thursday. So, if the team decides to give Francisco Alvarez an off day on Friday, then that would give him over two days of rest before Saturday's matchup against the San Francisco Giants.

Either way, the Mets will want Alvarez to return to the lineup sooner, rather than later. He's been solid as a catcher over recent years, as his defensive skills are well over par. Francisco Alvarez has also been a solid option as a hitter, in comparison to other catchers around the league. Through 142 at-bats so far this season, Alvarez owns a .246 batting average and .340 OBP while recording 35 hits, four home runs, and 13 RBIs.