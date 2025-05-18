After the Boston Celtics fell in Game 6 to the New York Knicks, eliminating them from the playoffs and ruining their chances at a repeat, some have debated if the team will trade some key pieces, especially due to Jayson Tatum's serious Achilles injury. With people predicting who will get traded this summer from the Celtics, one name that has been mentioned in connection with the Golden State Warriors is star Derrick White.

The standout Celtics guard currently has a $125.9 million contract, really $118 million guaranteed, with the other $7.9 million likely in incentives, but has been speculated to be traded due to the financial situation in Boston. On the Zach Lowe podcast, Logan Murdock says that one player that fans should look out for as being connected to Golden State is the 30-year-old.

“And I think that that's something that the Warriors are going to try to figure out,” Murdock said. “Somebody, another guy that can [hold the fort], another guy that I think you should look at that, for the Warriors going forward, is Derrick White, a guy like that. And I think that's something that the Warriors are looking at right now, because Boston's expected in league circles to have some sort of fire sale, right?”

Logan Murdock on the Zach Lowe show saying to keep an eye on Derrick White for the Warriors. If the Cs get a Mikal Bridges type offer for Derrick then MAYBE they move him. I personally think they keep him. And the Warriors don’t have that type of package imo. pic.twitter.com/XeIF3lSh1I — Jake Issenberg (@jakeissenberg) May 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Warriors could use a player like Celtics' Derrick White

Though Derrick White has been exceptional for the Celtics, showing off his two-way ability in big games, Golden State is a team that can use that and work off of Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler. The same points were echoed by Murdock, who also said he can “settle everyone down” on the team.

“But that's somebody that you should look at as well,” Murdock said before Boston's Game 6 against New York. “Just somebody that can play defense and also, like, kind of just settle everyone down, especially when you have a young group like that, you need to settle it down and now step in. So that's something to figure out.”

If one thing is for certain, it's that it would be “depressing” if White were traded, as said by Lowe.

“Yeah, I talked about that in the previous segment about tonight's game and how depressing trading Derrick White would be for Boston,” Lowe said. “And just the sort of dilemma they face in terms of how much of a reset do we really want to have, and who do we want to be back here? Who, when Tatum comes back, who has trade value in the interim, and where Derrick White fits in that conversation.”

It remains to be seen the directions of both the Celtics and Warriors after being eliminated in the playoffs.