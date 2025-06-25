Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens wasted no time in making two big offseason trades ahead of the NBA Draft, but could Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown or Derrick White be on the move next? After trading Jrue Holiday, a prominent member of the champion 2024 team, Stevens traded Kristaps Porzingis in a three-way deal with the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets. Could Brad have eyes on a top 10 pick?

It's not likely. However, Stevens could be setting up his first trades to make a big splash for a prospect in the lottery, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

“There are teams in the top 10 who are making offers. Top 10 of the draft tonight and you potentially be able to get replacement players and a draft pick,” Windhorst said. “I don't know if Brad Stevens and his staff is in love with one of these top guys. Maybe they are, but that's what's on the table. I say at midnight, Jaylen Brown is still a Celtic and Derrick White is still a Celtic, and they run it back.”

"There are teams in the top 10 who are making offers… I don't know if Brad Stevens and his staff is in love with one of these top guys… I say at midnight Jaylen Brown [and Derrick White] is still a Celtic, and they run it back." – Brian Windhorstpic.twitter.com/UI5yNg0JND — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

However, Windhorst doesn't know if that will definitely happen. He wouldn't say with 100 percent certainty. Still, the Celtics could make a move that doesn't involve either Brown or White, possibly a player Stevens recently traded for in Anfernee Simons or Georges Niang. Perhaps a deal between the Celtics and the Utah Jazz, as ClutchPoints' Brett Sigel reported ahead of Wednesday's draft. After watching Stevens' moves this week, teams will continue to express interest.

Rumors: Celtics evaluating Jaylen Brown, Derrick White interest

Article Continues Below

After watching his starting center, Kristaps Porzingis, and guard, Derrick White, traded away in back-to-back days, Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum broke his silence on the trades via social media. Tatum posted individual tributes to his 24-hour story on Instagram. At the same time, Celtics fans are holding their collective breaths awaiting what's next in what's already been a busy offseason.

Could White or Brown be next in Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens' plans? It's difficult to say. However, the interest around the league is significant, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

“It means that phone lines are ringing in Boston,” Charania said. “My understanding is that the Celtics are getting offers called on both Jaylen Brown and Derrick White.”

Joined @notthefakeSVP on the Celtics' incoming calls on Jaylen Brown and Derrick White as they shed $180 million in taxes over 24 hours — plus Kyrie Irving explains his Dallas commitment: pic.twitter.com/R4NcbvpFLw — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Celtics will be one of the teams to keep an eye on for a potential draft night move on Wednesday.