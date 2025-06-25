It is finally time for the 2025 NBA Draft. This year's pre-draft period has been like none other, as the unpredictability that awaits after Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper are off the board will change the trajectory of the NBA for years to come. If there is anything known, it's that plenty of trades are expected to follow what has already been a busy transaction period with the likes of Kevin Durant, Jrue Holiday, CJ McCollum, and Kristaps Porzingis already traded.

This year, the 2025 NBA Draft is scheduled over two nights, with the first round on Wednesday and the second round on Thursday at Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets. Speaking of the aforementioned Nets, executive Sean Marks holds the keys to this year's draft with five first-round picks, following his team's involvement in the Porzingis trade featuring the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics.

The Nets own the 8th, 19th, 22nd, 26th, and 27th picks in the first round of this year's draft, as well as the 36th pick in the second round on Thursday night. More trades are coming for Brooklyn, but the question of when Marks will leverage his draft assets is a question that the Philadelphia 76ers can help answer.

Daryl Morey and the Sixers hold the third pick entering the 2025 NBA Draft, a position that will ultimately dictate what happens inside the top 10. Flagg, Harper, and Ace Bailey have long been labeled as the three best prospects in this draft class, yet Bailey's situation has captivated the league's attention in recent weeks.

Despite having the talent and potential to become a star on the wing, the 18-year-old standout from Rutgers has declined multiple workouts with teams and has not received the best guidance throughout the pre-draft process. More recently, he canceled a visit and workout with the 76ers less than a week before the draft, leading to speculation that Philadelphia will ultimately pass on Bailey.

If this happens with the third pick and the Sixers don't trade out of this position, all eyes will be on Bailey and what teams like the Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans, and Nets do — the three teams heavily linked as suitors for Bailey inside the top 10 of the draft.

Between ongoing trade talks around the league involving draft picks and notable talents, the 2025 NBA Draft will not only usher in a new era of talent but also alter the future of this league and who may follow up the Oklahoma City Thunder as champions of the world.

ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel has assembled his final 2025 NBA Mock Draft 5.0, full of the latest intel, projections, and evaluations from various personnel around the league. This final version of the mock draft will be updated should any trades occur before Wednesday night's draft.

Previous 2025 NBA Draft Big Boards: 5.0 | 4.0 | 3.0 | 2.0 | 1.0

Previous 2025 NBA Mock Drafts: 4.0 | 3.5 | 3.0 | 2.0 | 1.0

1. Dallas Mavericks – SF/PF Cooper Flagg – Duke

Cooper Flagg has visited with the Dallas Mavericks, he spent time with his future teammates, and it has been guaranteed that he will be the first pick in this year's draft. Months after trading Luka Doncic, which many have called the worst trade in NBA history, the Mavs have been given a gift with this first pick.

Upon arrival, Flagg will immediately make an impact in Dallas, especially since Kyrie Irving continues to recover from a torn ACL he suffered during the second half of the 2024-25 season. Between his playmaking abilities and defensive instincts, Flagg is the perfect point forward for Jason Kidd to utilize next to Anthony Davis.

As previously reported, the Mavericks' offseason doesn't start when they draft Flagg. It starts after taking Flagg in regard to moves they will make to fill out their roster in free agency.

Future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul is at the forefront of Dallas' free agent target list for immediate backcourt production, league sources told ClutchPoints. Malcolm Brogdon, D'Angelo Russell, and Dennis Schroder are three other experienced players the Mavs are interested in, according to ESPN.

This is a time of celebration for the Mavericks, as it is only a matter of hours until Cooper Flagg is officially introduced as one of the new faces of the franchise.

2. San Antonio Spurs – PG/SG Dylan Harper – Rutgers

Multiple teams have continued to call the San Antonio Spurs about the second-overall pick in this year's draft, sources said. The Nets have made a push to try and acquire this second pick from the Spurs leading up to the draft, league sources told ClutchPoints.

However, there have been no indications that the Spurs are willing to trade the second pick, as they are locked in on Dylan Harper.

Many have questioned why San Antonio would want Harper after already having De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle, but selecting the Rutgers star guard gives the Spurs leverage in future trade discussions. It is never a bad problem to have three talented, athletic guards who are capable of leading an offense, and this will go one of two ways:

The Spurs hit a gold mine with Harper playing alongside Castle and Fox, as all three guards fit like a glove playing off one another. The Spurs run into a roadblock with one of the three guards and can maximize value in trade talks for a superstar down the line.

After opting not to go all-in on a Kevin Durant trade, the Spurs have continued to put faith in their philosophy of building through the draft and taking swings at the right moments. That is what they did with Fox, and that will be the mindset entering the 2025-26 season.

Harper is the ideal type of playmaking guard in an offense led by Victor Wembanyama as the juggernaut in the frontcourt.

3. Philadelphia 76ers – SG VJ Edgecombe – Baylor

All signs point in the direction of the 76ers passing on Ace Bailey with the third-overall pick on Wednesday night, league sources said. Although the Sixers never ruled out the possibility of drafting Bailey and still could shock everyone in a matter of hours, the expectation is that they will let him become someone else's puzzle to solve. Instead, VJ Edgecombe will provide the 76ers with a better path to win right now.

Edgecombe's explosiveness off the dribble and abilities to defend multiple positions on the wing will allow him to contribute right away for a 76ers team that has high playoff aspirations looking ahead to the 2025-26 season. Should Philadelphia opt to go with someone else like Tre Johnson, Edgecombe would surely be the next pick for the Charlotte Hornets.

There is always the possibility of a last-minute trade happening in this spot. Even so, Morey is never afraid to take a swing on a player he deems worthy in the NBA Draft. This year, Edgecombe appears to be that player.

4. Charlotte Hornets – SG/SF Ace Bailey – Rutgers

There has been a growing expectation that the Charlotte Hornets would select Ace Bailey with the fourth pick in this year's draft despite reports of turning down invitations to meet with the organization during the pre-draft process. The Hornets are in complete rebuild mode right now and need to find ways to maximize their talent around LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, assuming those are the two focal points of Charlotte's future.

Bailey is the most skilled player behind Flagg and Harper, and it would be awfully hard for the Hornets to pass on the 18-year-old because of the options it creates for teams selecting below them. Should Bailey fall past the 76ers with the third pick, multiple teams will engage in serious trade talks with the Hornets regarding the possibility of acquiring their fourth pick.

The Nets, Wizards, and Pelicans are the three teams with serious interest in Bailey, and Brooklyn now has five first-round picks they can use at their disposal in trade talks. Charlotte's main draft targets — Kon Knueppel, Tre Johnson, and Khaman Maluach — will be available if a trade-down scenario for Jeff Peterson and his front office.

That is why the Hornets have discussed multiple trade avenues with teams throughout the pre-draft process. Whether they keep this pick or trade it, Bailey needs to go fourth overall.

5. Utah Jazz – SG Tre Johnson – Texas

The three names most associated with the Utah Jazz leading up to the NBA Draft are Johnson, Knueppel, and Jeremiah Fears. In recent days before the NBA Draft, Fears has been gaining traction in what could be a leverage play by the Jazz, given known interest in Fears from the Wizards and Pelicans right behind them. Perhaps this is just a ploy by the Jazz to try and get one of these teams to relinquish assets in a trade-up scenario.

For those draft junkies out there, you may remember Washington and Michael Winger making a similar move when they moved up from the eighth pick to the seventh pick so they could get Bilal Coulibaly in 2023. This only cost the Wizards two future second-round picks, which is likely what could happen in an offer with the Jazz.

Nonetheless, if the Jazz hold onto this pick, Johnson is the player that makes the most sense given his fit as a shooter on the wing. He is widely considered to be one of the safest picks in this year's draft, and Johnson can be a long-term building block for the Jazz, who have signaled that they won't be tanking moving forward.

If the Jazz instead do go with Fears, that would create a logjam in their backcourt with Keyonte George and Isaiah Collier. Would adding another youthful guard that would need time to develop be beneficial? After all, Utah still has Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton on their roster as well, two players who are expected to be traded this offseason.

6. Washington Wizards – PG Jeremiah Fears – Oklahoma

The Wizards like Fears, and the widespread assumption is that this is his floor in the NBA Draft unless Bailey somehow falls to them in this spot. This front office wants to build a long-term, sustainable core, and they have done so in recent drafts. Since they also own the 18th pick, there is always the possibility of the Wizards looking to make a big draft-day move, but that very likely won't involve this pick.

Washington has already pulled off a trade before the draft, as they dealt Jordan Poole and Saddiq Bey to the Pelicans for CJ McCollum and Kelly Olynyk. The 40th pick also went to New Orleans in exchange for a future second-round pick. It had become clear recently that the Wizards weren't going to be keeping Poole this offseason, and he is now replaced by an experienced veteran in McCollum, who is entering the final year of his contract.

McCollum, Marcus Smart, and Khris Middleton are three key veterans who will look to mentor this young nucleus in Washington, and the addition of Fears would instantly cement the Wizards' backcourt duo next to Bub Carrington. Fears is a strong ball handler who thrives in pick-and-roll sets and isn't afraid to get the ball into the paint despite his smaller frame.

Next to a big man like Alex Sarr, Fears could instantly make those around him, especially jump shooters, better than they've been.

7. New Orleans Pelicans – C Khaman Maluach – Duke

Khaman Maluach is the player that not only makes the most sense for the Pelicans given their lack of frontcourt depth, but he is the draft prospect this team has been locked in for quite some time. While New Orleans also holds interest in Fears, their recent addition of Poole has resulted in many leaning toward Maluach in this spot.

Although Derik Queen is another big man the Pelicans are said to have interest in, he has been slipping on many draft boards in recent days leading up to the NBA Draft due to concerns about his athleticism and overall defensive impact, sources said. If Maluach falls to the Nets with the eighth pick, he will be a player they highly consider taking as well.

After recently pursuing Porzingis in trade talks and moving on from Olynyk in their trade with the Wizards, it makes a lot of sense for the Pelicans to add a rim-protecting big man like Maluach, who also has a lot of potential for growth on offense. His length and athleticism should allow Maluach to coincide with Yves Missi.

8. Brooklyn Nets – SG/SF Kon Knueppel – Duke

Almost every top-10 prospect makes sense for the Nets since they are rebuilding and have time to devote to player development. Bailey would be the best player for Brooklyn to add, and it seems like there is a realistic path to them moving up and securing him before teams like the Jazz, Wizards, and Pelicans can think about taking the Rutgers wing.

This potential path has become even clearer after the Nets acquired Terance Mann and another first-round pick, the 22nd selection in the NBA Draft, from the Atlanta Hawks in the three-team Porzingis trade. This gives the Nets the 8th, 19th, 22nd, 26th, and 27th selections to play around with and potentially leverage in a massive haul to move up in the draft to secure Bailey.

As the NBA Draft inches closer, the league-wide expectation is that the Nets are going to be making a significant move. Even if the Nets keep the pick and are unable to move up for Bailey, Kon Knueppel can fill some gaps alongside Cam Thomas as another versatile scoring threat with the ability to help run the offense.

Overall, Knueppel is in this eighth spot due to indications that the Nets may trade up for the fourth pick with the Hornets, who have an obvious interest in the Duke swingman.

Two other names to consider for the Nets are Noa Essengue and Egor Demin, who ClutchPoints has widely linked to Brooklyn since the NBA Combine in May. Demin's length and playmaking abilities make him the ideal guard for a team like the Nets to build with and not take scoring opportunities away from Thomas. The Nets have been seeking ways to acquire a second lottery pick, which many believe would be to draft Demin.

Keep an eye on the Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls as potential trade-up spots for the Nets to do so.

9. Toronto Raptors – SG/SF Carter Bryant – Arizona

The ninth pick in the 2025 NBA Draft is very much in play to be traded, league sources said. The Raptors have been fielding offers from teams interested in moving up in the top 10, as several prospects like Collin Murray-Boyles, Asa Newell, and Thomas Sorber are viewed as potential trade-down targets for Masai Ujiri's crew.

However, Carter Bryant has gained some momentum in recent days for this spot in the draft. Although Toronto would benefit from adding frontcourt talent, Ujiri and his front office always go after the best available player on the board, which happens to be Bryant in this mock draft.

Noa Essengue is also in play to be Toronto's selection, especially with rumors about his camp pushing for the Raptors to select him. This became even clearer on Tuesday at the NBA Draft Media Day when Essengue said he studies guys like Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, and Scottie Barnes. Do you see the correlation here? It would not come as a shock if the French big man ends up being the Raptors' selection.

But Bryant fits the mold of a handpicked Ujiri prospect given his quick burst, defensive versatility, and length on the wing. Toronto needs more players like this to pair with Barnes moving forward, especially with RJ Barrett's name continuing to come up in trade talks.

The Raptors are said to be focusing on improving their approach defensively with athletic, versatile players. That is exactly who Bryant is as a 19-year-old prospect with a lot of potential for growth. He would fit in nicely next to Barnes.

10. Phoenix Suns – PF Noa Essengue – France (Ratiopharm Ulm – BBL)

The Phoenix Suns are said to be prioritizing athletic frontcourt help with this 10th pick, sources said. Even though Queen is available in this spot, there are genuine concerns about his defensive abilities and how he would immediately make the Suns. Other, more athletic options exist in this spot, which is why Queen is expected to fall further.

Essengue and Bryant have been the two notable players linked to the Suns over the last 24 hours heading into the NBA Draft.

Should the Raptors take Bryant, Essengue falling into the Suns' lap wouldn't be a bad thing whatsoever for Mat Ishbia's team. The 6-foot-10 big man moves very well compared to other frontcourt talents in this draft class, and his athleticism is what stands out regarding an immediate fit in Phoenix.

The French big man would solve a lot of the problems the Suns have in their frontcourt at the moment despite only being 18 years old and just tapping into his two-way potential.

11. Portland Trail Blazers – PG Kasparas Jakucionis – Illinois

A couple of players make sense in this spot for the Portland Trail Blazers, as the team has cast a wide array of interest in multiple lottery-projected players. Kasparas Jakucionis, Asa Newell, Collin Murray-Boyles, Egor Demin, and Carter Bryant are the five names most associated with Portland throughout the pre-draft process, sources said.

After trading Anfernee Simons to the Boston Celtics, the Blazers are said to have a few backcourt talents at the top of their draft board. It is worth noting that Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis and Murray-Boyles recently had private workouts in Portland over the weekend. Jakucionis' workout was described as “impressive and rewarding,” league sources told ClutchPoints.

What makes Jakucionis the ideal pick for Portland is his overall playmaking abilities at the point guard position. He can move the ball with ease, and his size fits the mold of a player the Blazers have looked to add to their roster in recent years. The only problem with potentially drafting Jakucionis is that he isn't a polished offensive player and will need time to find his niche as a scoring option.

Some view Jakucionis as the best-facilitating guard in this class, yet it's hard to exactly pinpoint where he could land if not with the Trail Blazers at 11th overall. Jakucionis has emerged as the favorite to be Portland's pick in this spot.

12. Chicago Bulls – PG/SG Egor Demin – BYU

Queen, Demin, Bryant, and Newell are the four players associated with the Chicago Bulls the most throughout the pre-draft process. Although other intriguing names, like Essengue and Murray-Boyles, have been brought up by league personnel in this spot, the Bulls have had serious interest in Demin since his performance at the NBA Combine in May, sources said.

Demin is an exceptional playmaker, and he could ultimately become a reliable 3-point shooting threat off the ball after consistent talk from various league personnel about his jumper looking very smooth and consistent in workouts. His 6-foot-8 frame and 6-foot-10 wingspan are ideal for Chicago. After all, the Bulls have consistently added lengthy players who can play fast and push the tempo in their offense built around shooting threes.

The Bulls are in an interesting spot because, unlike other teams in the Eastern Conference taking a big step forward this offseason, Chicago continues to reshuffle players on their roster and forge a path forward. That is why this pick is being viewed as a potential trade-up spot for some other teams who can offer additional first-round assets to the rebuilding Bulls.

Multiple options will present themselves to Chicago during the NBA Draft, as several of the high-potential players on their radar, like Demin, will be available.

13. Atlanta Hawks – PF Collin Murray-Boyles – South Carolina

New Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh had some interesting pre-draft comments the other day about his team's plan with their lottery pick.

“When it comes to the draft, I always take the best player available. That's my philosophy,” Saleh told Atlanta local reporters on Monday. “I don't believe in picking for position. If there is a guy that makes sense for us, we are going to take him.”

Should Bryant find his way to the Hawks, it appears as if he is a player high on their target list, sources said. However, it is unlikely that the versatile, athletic wing falls past Portland and Chicago. The Hawks are targeting the best available player that fits their style of play, making Collin Murray-Boyles, who is an analytics darling in this draft class, the obvious choice for Atlanta.

Murray-Boyles is one of the best all-around defenders in the NBA Draft, as he can defend multiple positions and brings a level of toughness with him to any position. Every advanced metric favors Murray-Boyles over other prospects in this spot, and the Hawks have always been an analytically driven organization.

This seems like a great spot for the Hawks to capitalize on improving their defense with either Murray-Boyles or Demin, should the South Carolina forward end up being Chicago's selection one pick before. If Saleh is inclined to go after a big man, which would be surprising after just trading for Porzingis, then the Hawks will strongly consider French center Joan Beringer.

14. San Antonio Spurs – C Joan Beringer – France (Cedevita Olimpija – ABA)

One of the most unknown players who is likely to be a lottery pick on Wednesday night is Beringer. The 18-year-old French big man has been one of the biggest risers in the pre-draft process over the last two weeks and has been a prospect many teams in the lottery have been gaining more intel about. The Spurs and Thunder have known interest in Beringer, which is why many around the league see the 14th and 15th selections as his floor.

San Antonio, by all accounts, is going to be targeting frontcourt depth with their 14th pick. Finding ways to take pressure off Victor Wembanyama to carry the load offensively is going to be a point of emphasis after taking Harper second overall, and Beringer can provide the Spurs with the size and rim protection they need from a young, growing center.

At 6-foot-11 with a near 7-5 wingspan, Beringer projects to be a lengthier version of what Jarrett Allen is for the Cleveland Cavaliers. His rim-running abilities and shot-blocking prowess will be utilized right away by San Antonio. Cedric Coward and Thomas Sorber have also been linked to the Spurs by rival teams leading up to the NBA Draft.

15. Oklahoma City Thunder – C Derik Queen – Maryland

Sam Presti and the Thunder have not had long to celebrate their recent championship, as this front office has been in draft mode over the last week and exploring ways to potentially move up into the 9-14 region of the draft, sources said. Oklahoma City is said to have interest in adding frontcourt help, with the expectation that they have Essengue at the top of their draft board.

Queen has also been linked to the Thunder throughout the pre-draft process if he were to fall out of the lottery, and Presti may be working his magic yet again because there are a few lottery teams who are favoring other high-potential prospects over the Maryland big man.

Some teams have concerns about Queen's shooting and athleticism as a starting center, and one scout who spoke with ClutchPoints highlighted the fact that they don't view the 20-year-old as an instant impact defender compared to other frontcourt talents in the lottery. However, there is no denying that Queen's playmaking abilities at the center position and his feel for the game in the post stand out.

The Thunder have time to mold and fine-tune his skills, especially when it comes to his positioning and mentality on defense. Queen is the best talent on the board in this spot, and as the Thunder move forward, they are going to need to have a long-term plan for eventually replacing Isaiah Hartenstein, who will be the odd man out when it comes to picking and choosing contracts to remain financially flexible.

If Oklahoma City passed on Queen in favor of a player like Coward, both the Wizards and Pelicans will be exploring ways to potentially add the Maryland center.

16. Memphis Grizzlies – SG Cedric Coward – Washington State

The Memphis Grizzlies acquired this pick from the Orlando Magic in the Desmond Bane trade. Executive Zach Kleiman will be seeking ways to not only improve his team's depth but also add versatile talent who can impact the game in many different ways. That is the type of player Coward is on the wing.

Throughout the pre-draft process, everyone around the league has been blown away by Coward's mentality, character, and basketball IQ as a lengthy wing whose season was cut short due to injury at Washington State. Between his 7-foot-2 wingspan and his ability to light things up from the perimeter, Coward checks off all the boxes for being a potential star and steal in this draft.

Coward could easily help fill the void left behind by Bane and would continue to provide the Grizzlies with athletic two-way players who can impact the game in different ways. The expectation is for Coward to be drafted somewhere in the 13-17 range of this year's draft.

17. Minnesota Timberwolves – C Thomas Sorber – Georgetown

The Minnesota Timberwolves have some questions to answer in their frontcourt, which is why Thomas Sorber is an intriguing option to consider. Around the league, the Wolves are viewed as Sorber's floor, as the Georgetown big man with a 7-foot-6 wingspan can provide stability given the uncertain futures of Naz Reid and Julius Randle.

While he is still recovering from foot surgery he had in February, Sorber proved to be an impactful center during his freshman year with the Hoyas. He averaged 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks while shooting 53.2 percent from the floor in 24 games. Sorber is a lob threat, a rim-runner, and a productive player from the perimeter as a passer and pick-and-roll player.

Multiple teams, some in the lottery, have interest in Sorber, which leads to questions about whether he will even be available in this spot for Minnesota. If there is one player who could end up being the biggest surprise regarding where he goes in the 2025 NBA Draft, it's Sorber.

Various teams are also calling the Timberwolves about jumping into this spot, sources said. Minnesota may take this opportunity to move down and add future draft picks should Sorber, or another player they would want, are off the board.

18. Washington Wizards – PF Asa Newell – Georgia

Asa Newell has one of the widest ranges out of any player in the first round. He could go as high as 10th overall to the Suns, who sources said came away feeling very confident from a meeting with Newell, and the Georgia big man could also go as low as 19th to the Nets.

A lot of teams love Asa Newell's positional versatility heading into the NBA Draft. If he were to slip out of the lottery and be on the board for the Wizards, Newell would fit in as a plug-and-play frontcourt talent who could complement Alex Sarr's play with his athleticism and length as a versatile defender.

So many teams have been enamored by Newell's positivity throughout the pre-draft process, as he is truly ready to come in and make an impact from Day 1. As a stretch-4 with great defensive instincts, he would find a lot of success on a young, growing team. Keep an eye on Phoenix, Portland, Chicago, and Minnesota as the prime destinations for Newell on Wednesday night before the Wizards' turn to pick.

19. Brooklyn Nets – PG Nolan Traore – France (Saint-Quentin – LNB)

Nolan Traore has been linked to the Brooklyn Nets for quite some time. Although another team could look to move up and secure the French guard, his style of play fits Jordi Fernandez's system, and there is a clear path for him to become the Nets' point guard of the future.

What makes Traore a special player is his size and creativity as a lead ball-handler. Traore possesses a 6-foot-8 wingspan and was once considered a top-10 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft before having an up-and-down season in France. The one area of improvement he displayed was from the perimeter, as Traore is a much better 3-point shooting threat than people give him credit for.

This pick is certainly in play to be moved by the Nets, as Sean Marks and Brooklyn's front office are looking to secure a second lottery pick.

20. Miami Heat – PG Walter Clayton Jr. – Florida

The Miami Heat are said to be valuing experienced prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft that can provide an instant impact on the court rather than youthful projects with long-term upside. As a result, Walter Clayton Jr., who just led Florida to a national championship, can become the Heat's point guard next to Tyler Herro in the backcourt.

Clayton is a dynamic scorer and finisher with the ball in his hands who doesn't back down from a challenge. He may be listed at 6-foot-2, but Clayton never shies away from contact and proved to be one of the best perimeter players off the dribble in the draft when he led the Gators to a title.

After missing out on trading for Durant, Miami continues to search for ways to add immediate, impactful talent next to Herro and Bam Adebayo. Andrew Wiggins continues to be made available in trade talks, sources said, and Sacramento Kings star DeMar DeRozan continues to be linked to the Heat by rival teams given the history of Pat Riley's interest in him.

To make things even more interesting, the Kings are anticipating a trade where they will acquire a first-round pick in this draft. Do not be shocked if these two teams come together and strike yet another blockbuster trade before free agency.

21. Utah Jazz – SG/SF Liam McNeeley – UConn

Liam McNeeley could go anywhere from 16th to 26th in this year's draft, making him another glaring question mark in the first round. His inconsistencies at UConn stemmed from multiple injuries, which limited McNeeley's ability to showcase his shooting prowess. Throughout the pre-draft process, McNeeley has looked very confident and 100 percent healthy, sources said.

Although they took Tre Johnson earlier in this mock draft, the Jazz need players who can score on the perimeter. Both Johnson and McNeeley are two of the better 3-point shooting threats in this year's draft, and they would each open the floor for Lauri Markkanen and Utah's dynamic guards to get to the rim.

What the Jazz do with their second pick in the first round is a mystery, as they could very well look to add extra frontcourt depth if players like Danny Wolf, Rasheer Fleming, and Maxime Raynaud are still available.

22. Brooklyn Nets – PF/C Danny Wolf – Michigan

There is a possibility that Danny Wolf will go as high as 10th to the Suns, who are said to be interested in his all-around abilities. However, the general perception surrounding Wolf is that he will be available in the 17-22 region of the draft. No matter where he ends up, it's become clear that Wolf has a lot of fans, given his guard-like play for a 7-footer.

It is believed that a team will look to trade up for Wolf at some point on Wednesday night. His rebounding abilities speak for themselves, and Wolf has proven to have some of the best playmaking abilities for a frontcourt talent in this draft class. What stands out the most about Wolf is that he is a team-first player who elevates the skills of those around him.

A team like the Nets, if they even hold onto this newly added first-round pick, would be wise to consider adding an experienced collegiate talent like Wolf to their frontcourt given the uncertainties surrounding Nic Claxton's future.

23. New Orleans Pelicans – SG/SF Will Riley – Illinois

During the NBA Finals, the Indiana Pacers traded this 23rd pick to the Pelicans to retain their 2026 first-round pick, which looks like a great move for the Pacers given that Tyrese Haliburton suffered an Achilles injury and is likely to miss the majority, if not all, of the 2025-26 season. Now that New Orleans owns this pick, nobody knows what to expect.

The Pelicans have explored the possibility of moving up from the 7th pick in the NBA Draft, which makes this selection in play to be moved. But should New Orleans utilize this 23rd pick, they can add one of the more intriguing offensive prospects still available. Will Riley offers versatility as a shooter and scorer who can play either the shooting guard or small forward positions.

There is an expectation that Riley will fall into the 20-25 region of the first round after once drawing lottery attention, and the Pelicans would benefit from adding another young scoring weapon on the wing, especially if they go with Maluach inside the top 10.

24. Oklahoma City Thunder – SG Hugo Gonzalez – Spain (Real Madrid – Liga AC)

Nobody around the league expects the Thunder to make two selections in this year's draft. Presti is always pulling the trigger on deals during the NBA Draft, and we should expect nothing different when it comes to Oklahoma City with the 24th and 44th picks. That is why the expectation is that the Thunder will either trade this pick or use it for a draft-and-stash option.

If it's the latter, then keep a close eye on Oklahoma City adding either Hugo Gonzalez or Ben Saraf, two international prospects people are sleeping on. Gonzalez possesses the potential to be a two-way factor in time. While he has not had the most productive season with Real Madrid, he is a lengthy shooting guard who tends to find open space on offense as a cutter off the ball.

Defensively, Gonzalez can draw the assignment of multiple positions and find success because of his lateral movement and understanding of where to be on the court as a wing with a near 7-foot wingspan. It is wishful thinking to assume Oklahoma City will be utilizing both of their first-round picks.

25. Orlando Magic – SG Nique Clifford – Colorado State

Nique Clifford is the definition of a player who can come in and immediately contribute to a playoff-contending team, and that is because of his versatility. The senior guard offers a lot of unique traits to a team like the Magic, who are in a position to compete at the very top of the Eastern Conference standings entering the 2025-26 season.

What makes Clifford special is that he can rebound, score off the dribble, defend multiple positions, and move off the ball as a cutter on offense. Orlando always seems to find players who can wear multiple hats in the NBA Draft, and Clifford would be yet another example of this type of player Jeff Weltman looks for.

The Magic could also use some extra frontcourt depth this offseason, making Fleming and Raynaud two other prospects worth discussing in this spot.

26. Brooklyn Nets – SG Jase Richardson – Michigan State

After once being labeled as one of the better guard prospects in the 2025 draft class, Jase Richardson continues to see his stock slip. Although Richardson does have fans in the late-lottery and mid-first-round region, many around the league anticipate him falling to the end of the first round. Some have even said he could end up being a second-round pick in the NBA Draft.

While Richardson definitely has lottery potential, there have been many questioning if he's truly ready to play in the NBA due to concerns about his ability to make the right decision with the ball in his hands. That is why he could spend a lot of time in the G League as a rookie.

The Nets have time to wait and develop a high-potential guard like Richardson, and his shooting skills would be of value to this organization long-term.

27. Brooklyn Nets – PF Rasheer Fleming – Saint Joseph's

Rasheer Fleming is a prospect the Nets are targeting with one of their two late first-round picks, league sources said. What makes Fleming so unique is his 7-foot-5 wingspan, trailing only Maluach for the largest wingspan out of first-round projected prospects in ClutchPoints' 2025 NBA Draft Big Board.

His size and defensive abilities are what makes Fleming one of the more intriguing prospects for teams picking in the 20-30 region of the draft. While he still needs time to develop better handles and work on his shot selection, Fleming can make an impact right away as a defensive pest.

Both the 26th and 27th picks are in play to be moved by the Nets in potential trade-up scenarios.

28. Boston Celtics – C Maxime Raynaud – Stanford

After trading Porzingis to the Hawks, it has become even more imperative that the Celtics find a young, stretch big man to replace him. For weeks, we have been projecting the Boston Celtics to select Maxime Raynaud with the 28th pick.

This still holds true, assuming he is on the board for them and Brad Stevens doesn't leverage this pick for something else. Interestingly enough, there has been talk among league personnel of the Celtics possibly utilizing the 28th and 32nd picks in this year's draft, along with future picks, to move up closer to the lottery. It remains a mystery as to why Boston would do so and who they would look to target.

Raynaud can stretch the floor at the center position, and he shot 34.7 percent from 3-point range this past season at Stanford. He was also the only player in the country to average at least 20 points and 10 rebounds per game.

Porzingis and Holiday are gone, and the Celtics have moved below the second apron. However, this organization isn't done making moves just yet, and several teams have been inquiring about the availability of Derrick White and Jaylen Brown in recent weeks, sources said. Still, the Celtics continue to shut down trade speculation regarding White and Brown.

The Utah Jazz, who are spearheaded by former Celtics executives Danny Ainge and his son, Austin Ainge, made an aggressive push in the last couple of days for 2024 Finals MVP Jaylen Brown, multiple league sources told ClutchPoints. It was speculated that this trade proposal revolved around the fifth pick in the draft and multiple contributing talents in the final years of their contracts, which would provide immediate cap relief to Boston in 2026 to build around Jayson Tatum.

Despite real trade interest existing around the league for both White and Brown, the Celtics are not actively shopping either player to the highest bidder, and there still aren't any indications that Boston wants to trade them.

29. Phoenix Suns – C Ryan Kalkbrenner – Creighton

Even after taking Essengue with the 10th pick, the Suns still have glaring weaknesses in their frontcourt. Since Essengue is not a traditional center and Nick Richards is better coming off the bench in the second unit, the Suns can go after a stretch big man like Ryan Kalkbrenner with this pick, a player who has been on their radar throughout the pre-draft process and should be on the board late in the first round.

Kalkbrenner is a 7-foot-1 big man who shot 34.4 percent from 3-point range this year at Creighton and averaged 2.7 blocks per game. The 23-year-old would immediately bolster Phoenix's defense, which ranked 28th in the league this past season. Although the Suns are high on Oso Ighodaro, he is not ready to be a full-time starting center in the NBA. Kalkbrenner is, and he can make an impact right away on both sides of the court.

The Suns, sources said, also have interest in Michigan big man Danny Wolf, which is ironic given owner Mat Ishbia, new GM Brian Gregory, and new head coach Jordan Ott all have ties to Michigan State. If Phoenix wants to try and move up on this year's draft, they have the 29th, 52nd, and 59th picks at their disposal, along with experienced talents like Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale as tradable assets.

After trading Durant to the Rockets, the Suns are motivated to solve Bradley Beal's immediate future and move out of the dreaded apron land in the process. It would be a miracle for Ishbia and Gregory if a real suitor for Beal emerged and he waived his no-trade clause for said organization.

30. Los Angeles Clippers – SF/PF Noah Penda – France (Le Mans Sarthe – LNB)

Nobody really knows what the Los Angeles Clippers are going to do with their first-round pick. The Clippers are always a wild card when it comes to the draft, as it truly seems like they make their decisions on the spot.

This year, if Noah Penda is available, he is the player that makes the most sense for LA. Penda has been a big factor for his club, LeMans, in France over the last few weeks, displaying his scoring prowess from the perimeter and strong rebounding abilities.

The Frenchman is one of the higher IQ players available, and he could help be a stabilizer at either forward position in a similar way to Nicolas Batum, who is entering the final year of his career. Los Angeles is currently exploring the market for immediate upgrades alongside Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, which has many questioning Norman Powell's future entering the final year of his contract.

2025 NBA Mock Draft 5.0: Picks No. 31-59 (Second Round)

31. Minnesota Timberwolves – PG Ben Saraf – Israel (Ratiopharm Ulm – BBL)

If Ben Saraf falls to the second round, he will be one of the first players taken on Thursday evening. The Timberwolves need more backcourt help given Mike Conley's age, and Rob Dillingham is far from being an impactful backup. Saraf is one of the more NBA-ready guards in the 2025 NBA Draft, and he could immediately provide both depth and playmaking in Minnesota's backcourt. At 6-foot-6 with a high IQ and knowledge of how to get others involved off the dribble, Saraf could fit the mold of a Ricky Rubio-like player for the Wolves.

32. Boston Celtics – SG Drake Powell – North Carolina

Some say Drake Powell has lottery potential due to the glimpses of two-way abilities he displayed at North Carolina, along with his 3-point shooting numbers. But the problem some have with the 19-year-old is that he hasn't played enough to enter the league and not be someone who has to earn his stripes through the G League. Boston would be the ideal landing spot for Powell, as his athleticism could be utilized right away on the wing in a similar way to how the Celtics used Jaylen Brown as a rookie in 2016.

33. Charlotte Hornets – SG Sion James – Duke

Sion James has seen his second-round stock rise over the last week, as numerous teams in the 31-40 range have interest in him. Next to Flagg, Knueppel, and Maluach, many overlooked James and the impact he made for the Blue Devils. He was Duke's veteran leader who set the tone defensively and supplied his team with consistent 3-point shooting. Charlotte needs tough-minded, 3-and-D players like James, who has drawn comparisons to Luguentz Dort on the wing.

34. Charlotte Hornets – C Yanic Konan Niederhauser – Penn State

Yanic Konan Niederhauser has been one of the biggest risers in the pre-draft process, and he's even drawing some consideration from teams with late first-round picks due to his rim-running and high-flying abilities. Niederhauser possesses a large frame with a 7-foot-3 wingspan and always plays well above the rim as a pick-and-roll finisher. He would go to Charlotte as a young, unpolished big man who would ultimately become Mark Williams' replacement, as the former first-round pick continues to be brought up in trade rumors.

35. Philadelphia 76ers – SF/PF Adou Thiero – Arkansas

Philadelphia will continue to find ways to add versatile, two-way talents on the wing to complement their three stars. Adou Thiero has a 7-foot wingspan and stood out at Arkansas with his ability to alter shots as a help-side defender while also disrupting passing lanes. If he can figure things out as a consistent shooter on the wing, Thiero could end up being a steal in this spot. Multiple teams, some with late first-round picks, have interest in Thiero.

It is possible that the 76ers leverage this pick to acquire more second-round picks. The New York Knicks are one of the teams with known interest in Thiero, league sources told ClutchPoints' Kris Pursiainen.

36. Brooklyn Nets – C Hansen Yang – China (Qingdao Double Star Eagles – CBA)

The Nets are building for the future in this draft. Adding frontcourt players will be a point of emphasis given Nic Claxton's uncertain future, and Hansen Yang has flown up big boards throughout the pre-draft process. Yang is a terrific rebounder who possesses great footwork in the low post, but he will need to work on his defensive awareness and positioning before contributing in a serious manner. Brooklyn has time to spend developing a player like Yang.

37. Detroit Pistons – SG Chaz Lanier – Tennessee

Chaz Lanier enters the 2025 NBA Draft as one of the most NBA-ready players due to his 3-and-D presence on the wing, and he is drawing comparisons to Luguentz Dort among some scouts due to his defensive toughness. The Detroit Pistons took a big step forward this season due to their defensive toughness, which makes Lanier an excellent fit for added depth behind Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey.

38. San Antonio Spurs – PF/C Bogoljub Markovic – Serbia (KK Mega – ABA)

In this spot, the Spurs can draft for upside in their frontcourt. Bogoljub Markovic is one of the more underrated 3-point shooters in this draft class because he is an international prospect. At 6-foot-11, Markovic can be a 40-percent perimeter shooting threat and thrive in pick-and-pop situations. Teams are always searching for stretch forwards that can aid as secondary rebounders, and that is exactly what Markovic brings to the table.

39. Toronto Raptors – PF/C Johni Broome – Auburn

If the Raptors pass on a frontcourt player in the first round, expect Ujiri and his team to add one with their second-round pick. Johni Broome was one of the best performers in the college ranks this season at Auburn, and he does his dirty work in the paint as a low-post scorer and efficient rebounder. His size and stature make him a player who could see minutes early in his career behind Jakob Poeltl, who plays a similar brand of old-school, post-up basketball.

40. New Orleans Pelicans – PG Tyrese Proctor – Duke

After spending extra years at Duke, Tyrese Proctor enters the 2025 NBA Draft as a skilled guard with the potential to be a playmaker off the ball due to his increased shooting numbers. Proctor was one of the best point guards in the NCAA this past year, averaging 12.4 points and 2.2 assists per game in Duke's Cooper Flagg-led offense. Despite just adding Jordan Poole, the Pelicans would benefit from adding a poised, skilled combo guard like Proctor who can help lead the offense.

41. Golden State Warriors – SG/SF Jamir Watkins – Florida State

The Golden State Warriors are said to be targeting length and athleticism on the wing with the 41st pick, sources said. Jamir Watkins really helped himself in Chicago at the NBA Combine, displaying his shooting abilities and defensive versatility. These are two things Watkins struggled with at the 2024 NBA Draft Combine, which is why scouts are impressed with his development. With a near 7-foot wingspan, Watkins can disrupt passing lanes defensively off the ball, and he has a high IQ for cutting on offense.

If he is available in this spot, Watkins is worth the gamble for the Warriors.

42. Sacramento Kings – SG Koby Brea – Kentucky

Koby Brea is no doubt the most underrated shooter in this draft class. He shot 43.5 percent from 3-point range this past year at Kentucky and always tends to play with a chip on his shoulder due to constantly being overlooked. The Kings, who are actively looking to acquire a first-round pick, have been shopping Malik Monk in recent weeks. Could one Kentucky sharpshooter be replaced by another who has all the confidence in the world?

“10 toes down, I feel like I'm the best shooter in the Draft, for sure,” Brea recently told ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly in an exclusive pre-draft interview.

Sacramento is facing a crossroads where major roster changes are on the horizon. Brea can help stabilize things for the moment and be a source of perimeter production for the Kings.

43. Utah Jazz – PG/SG Kam Jones – Marquette

Kam Jones was one of the best offensive players in the NCAA this past year, and he would supply the Jazz with viable, reliable depth in their backcourt. Utah will be adding a guard at some point in the draft, and Jones would make a lot of sense in the second round since he can play on or off the ball, which will help him fit in alongside Keyonte George. Jones averaged 19.2 points per game at Marquette this past year while also averaging 5.9 assists.

44. Oklahoma City Thunder – C Rocco Zikarsky – Australia (Brisbane Bullets – NBL)

Rocco Zikarsky is rising on draft boards and being discussed more due to his near-7-foot-5 wingspan. In the NBA, Zikarsky will be an avid shot blocker and a potential defensive anchor. On offense, his size and frame will be utilized in pick-and-roll sets, as he has the strength to outmuscle his opponents in the paint. The Thunder could add Zikarsky as a draft-and-stash security blanket for when they ultimately part ways with Hartenstein for financial reasons.

45. Chicago Bulls – C Vladislav Goldin – Michigan

With Nikola Vucevic entering the final year of his contract, the Bulls are going to need a plan in their frontcourt. Vladislav Goldin proved to be one of the better rim protectors in the NCAA this past season and is an efficient finisher in the paint on offense. He projects to fit the mold of a player like Ivica Zubac in the NBA, which presents an opportunity for a team like the Bulls in the middle of the second round.

46. Orlando Magic – SF Alex Toohey – Australia (Sydney Kings – NBL)

The Australian forward can do a little bit of everything, and he proved to be a great off-ball threat on offense in the NBL this year. Alex Toohey makes up for his lack of athleticism with his mid-range game and overall IQ by making the right passes and plays on the floor. Orlando can continue adding versatile options on the wing in the NBA Draft by selecting Toohey in the second round.

47. Milwaukee Bucks – PG/SG Hunter Sallis – Wake Forest

Damian Lillard will miss a vast majority of the 2025-26 season as he recovers from a torn Achilles, and the Milwaukee Bucks have virtually no backcourt depth. Hunter Sallis fits the mold of a lengthy combo guard with defensive potential that could be a factor as a primary ball handler for Milwaukee. His ability to create scoring opportunities off the dribble would be of value to a team with many holes to fill this offseason.

48. Memphis Grizzlies – SG Koby Sanders – Nevada

Last year, the Grizzlies found Jaylen Wells in the second round of the NBA Draft. He immediately became a factor as a 3-and-D wing who provided a burst in transition. That is exactly what Koby Sanders can do for Memphis this year. Not only can Sanders wear many different hats, but he also has the size and length on the wing to make an impact defensively off the bench. This would be a very on-brand pick for the Grizzlies and Zach Kleiman.

49. Cleveland Cavaliers – SG Alijah Martin – Florida

Alijah Martin helped lead FAU to the Final Four in 2023, and he did so again this year with Florida, ultimately winning a national championship. The 23-year-old is an accomplished guard who tends to play well above his 6-foot-2 stature and gives it his all on defense. The Cleveland Cavaliers were one of the better defensive teams in the league last season, and Martin can supply immediate depth in their backcourt since Darius Garland will miss the start of the 2025-26 season.

50. New York Knicks – SG/SF John Tonje – Wisconsin

John Tonje is an older prospect at 24 years old, but he is a proven scorer and shooter on the wing. He is also capable of putting the ball on the floor, getting to his spot, and knocking down jumpers. The Knicks are in a position where they can compete for the 1-seed in the Eastern Conference, which makes an older draft pick like Tonje worthwhile in this spot, especially since he can immediately be a catch-and-shoot 3-point threat.

51. Los Angeles Clippers – PF Eric Dixon – Villanova

Eric Dixon led the NCAA in scoring this past season at 23.3 points per game. He is not the best athlete, and many are questioning his defensive fit, but Dixon has nearly a 7-foot wingspan and is a great 3-point shooter. That is what makes him a scoring forward the Clippers can turn to in their second unit, especially since they don't have much depth at the forward positions.

52. Phoenix Suns – PG Ryan Nembhard – Gonzaga

Ryan Nembhard, the brother of Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard, enters the 2025 NBA Draft as one of the better-facilitating point guards in the second round. What makes Ryan a special player is his low turnover rate and ability to push the tempo. He may be undersized, but Nembhard shares the same high basketball IQ trait with his brother. The Suns need a guard like this next to Devin Booker in the backcourt.

53. Utah Jazz – PF/C Lachlan Olbrich – Australia (Illawarra Hawks – NBL)

Walker Kessler and Kyle Filipowski are the only two factors at the center position for the Jazz. Lachlan Olbrich is a 6-foot-9 Australian big man who is a strong screener and above-average passer for a frontcourt talent. He has a strong feel for the game anywhere on the court and can be a bruiser on the glass. Utah can afford to take a chance on an international guy like Olbrich in this spot, especially in a draft-and-stash scenario.

54. Indiana Pacers – PG Mark Sears – Alabama

Mark Sears is the best win-now talent on the board in this spot for the Pacers. The Alabama product could provide more stability and playmaking for Indiana's backcourt, which will be without Haliburton for the foreseeable future. Not to mention, Sears plays with the same up-tempo style the Pacers' offense operates at, making him someone who can fit in right away. Many have made the comparison of Sears to Jalen Brunson, which is why this would be a smart, safe pick for Indiana.

55. Los Angeles Lakers – C Amari Williams – Kentucky

The Los Angeles Lakers need a new frontcourt addition for Luka Doncic to run pick-and-roll sets with. Amari Williams can play well above the rim, and he is a lot more elusive than many give him credit for, as he got up and down the floor for Kentucky this season in transition. What more do the Lakers need than a 6-foot-11 center with a 7-foot-6 wingspan?

56. Memphis Grizzlies – PF Grant Nelson – Alabama

Grant Nelson fits the mold of a stretch forward the Memphis Grizzlies could utilize as a potential replacement for Santi Aldama, who will receive interest in free agency from rival teams. The 6-foot-10 forward is comfortable putting the ball on the floor and making plays on offense, and he can switch onto multiple positions defensively. Even if he goes undrafted, Nelson will be a sneaky-good player for any team willing to take a chance on him.

57. Orlando Magic – PG Javon Small – West Virginia

While Javon Small is only 6-foot-1, he is a scrappy defender who can knock down multiple shots from the perimeter every game. The Magic could use a true point guard with the two-way style of play that Small presents.

58. Cleveland Cavaliers – SG/SF Brice Williams – Nebraska

Brice Williams proved to be an efficient 3-point shooting threat at Nebraska who can also put the ball on the floor and hunt his shots. This past season, he averaged 20.4 points per game while shooting 37.0 percent from 3-point range. Williams would provide the Cavs with another lengthy swingman to operate with, and he could provide depth as a versatile player with his 6-foot-11 wingspan.

59. Phoenix Suns – SG/SF Dink Pate – USA (G League – Mexico City Capitanes)

There is still a lot that Dink Pate needs to work on as a 19-year-old on the wing if he is to have a career in the NBA. However, Pate is an explosive athlete who can be a factor when it comes to running in transition. There are definitely aspects of his game that would be intriguing to a team like the Suns at the end of the NBA Draft.