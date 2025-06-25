The Boston Celtics have already made two huge trades this offseason to break up their championship core after Jayson Tatum's Achilles injury. Jrue Holiday is off to the Portland Trail Blazers, while Kristaps Porzingis is going to the Atlanta Hawks. Tatum took to Instagram with messages for his former championship teammates after the trades, via Celtics insider Noa Dalzell.

First came Holiday: “2 Gold medals and a championship! Forever grateful to have been your teammate. Great player and better person. My dawg for life.”

Jayson Tatum reacts to Jrue Holiday trade: “Great player and better person. My dawg for life.” pic.twitter.com/QzKNR6imJA — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzell) June 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

And then Porzingis: “Big fella! Never a doubt what you meant to this city and this team. Thankful for you always champ!”

Jayson Tatum reacts to Kristaps Porzingis trade on Instagram: “Never a doubt what you meant to this city and this team.” pic.twitter.com/evdz0imv2w — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzell) June 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis' time with Celtics

Article Continues Below

Tatum's Celtics had been a contender for a long time before Holiday and Porzingis came along, but they became a championship team in 2023-24 after acquiring both players. Boston got Holiday from Portland after the Damian Lillard trade, and Porzingis came from the Washington Wizards in the three-team Marcus Smart trade.

Holiday brought championship experience from the Milwaukee Bucks and played a key role in helping the Celtics secure the 2024 title over the Dallas Mavericks. Porzingis' Boston tenure was often marred by injury, including during the 2024 championship run, but he still made key contributions when he was on the floor.

Unfortunately, Tatum's Achilles tear expedited a breakup of the championship core. There had already been rumblings about possible moves this offseason before Tatum went down, thanks to the sale of the franchise and the massive bill coming due on the roster. Tatum's injury only made trades more of a likelihood.

Will Boston follow up these trades with another even bigger trade of either Jaylen Brown or Derrick White? While trade suitors are lining up, it will truly take a Godfather offer to break up this core even further as Tatum recovers.

Whatever happens, the Celtics will always have that 2024 title, and Jayson Tatum is grateful for all his championship teammates.