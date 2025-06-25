Two summers ago, the Boston Celtics brought in center Kristaps Porzingis to solidify their status as a legitimate title contender. He accomplished that and more, as his pivotal performance in Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals helped Boston hoist banner no. 18 into the rafters. Less than a year removed from that series-opening win, Porzingis is no longer donning the green and white.

On Tuesday evening, Porzingis was dealt to the Atlanta Hawks in the same way he arrived to Beantown: via a three-team trade. The Celtics received Massachusetts native Georges Niang and a second-rounder for their contributions, while the Brooklyn Nets took home the 22nd pick in the upcoming draft and guard Terance Mann.

BREAKING: Boston, Atlanta and Brooklyn are finalizing a three-team trade that sends Kristaps Porzingis and a second-round pick to the Hawks, Terance Mann and Atlanta's No. 22 pick to the Nets, and Georges Niang and a second-rounder to the Celtics. pic.twitter.com/1fcbIslyVF — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 24, 2025

Although this might not be the return Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens dreamed of for his former starting center, it was a vital financial move that opens a lot of doors. So, let's delve deeper into what this trade means for the C's in terms of money, the 2025 NBA Draft, and the future roster.

The Celtics have resolved some of their money woes

Taxes and bills aren't typically top of mind when an organization trades away a member of its championship core, but they're an integral part of this deal.

It's no secret that the Celtics have been desperate to get under the second apron in order to avoid a plethora of penalties and financial constraints. They've finally achieved that with this Porzingis trade, passing off the $30.7 million he's owed during the 2025-26 season to the Hawks.

Celtics offseason: Post Porzingis * 13 players under contract (including 1st)

Celtics offseason: Post Porzingis * 13 players under contract (including 1st)

* Enough room for vet minimum and second rd. pick pic.twitter.com/fr6EJ86OLb — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) June 25, 2025

Swapping Porzingis for Niang, who'll earn a little over $8 million next season, wasn't the only thing that allowed the Celtics to avoid the second apron. They also had to trade guard Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for guard Anfernee Simons late on Monday night.

Whether Niang and Simons are here to stay in Boston isn't certain, yet there's no denying that the Celts have lost two key pieces of their 2024 title run. While that might sting Celtics fans, ducking the second apron gives the Green Team financial flexibility and the ability to build around the star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Are the Celtics eyeing a big man for the draft?

One of the best ways to improve under the new CBA is through the draft. And it's probably not a coincidence that the Celtics are making moves right before the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday night.

With Porzingis out, Boston's big men include Al Horford, Luke Kornet, and Neemias Queta. Horford turned 39 years old this summer and even though the vet already has a potential Hall of Fame resume, he's shown no signs of wanting to retire ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

He, like Kornet, is currently a free agent. Bringing both bigs back without breaking the bank seems like the most logical course of action for the Celtics, but that would still make them a little hollow at center. Queta, who turns 26 in July, would ideally succeed Horford or Kornet and take a chunk of their minutes when necessary.

That's not the strongest set of centers given Horford's age and the fact that Kornet and Queta have both never started more than 18 games in a single season. To prepare for a more long-term solution at the five spot, the C's might strike on draft night.

Boston owns a late first-round pick (no. 28) and an early second-round pick (no. 32). If it holds its position, it has a variety of prospects to pick from, including Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner, Stanford center Maxime Raynaud, and more.

7'2 Ryan Kalkbrenner drilled 17-of-23 threes during this 3-point shooting drill at the NBA Draft Combine 🔥 Kalkbrenner was a 4x Big East Defensive Player of the Year at Creighton 🤯 (via @DraftExpress)pic.twitter.com/8Whk010pA7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 15, 2025

There are even reports of Boston attempting to jump up in the draft for a lottery pick, per Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports. That could put March Madness hero and 6-foot-10 center Derik Queen in view depending on how high the Celtics are able to rise. However, for a leap like that, another Green Teamer would probably need to be shipped out.

Is Sam Hauser gone? Or someone else?

A possible trade candidate is sharp-shooter Sam Hauser. Thanks to his contract extension last summer, he'll earn around $10 million next season and $45 million total from now through 2029.

There are plenty of teams in the market for 3-point shooting, making Hauser a hot commodity. And since the Celtics just brought in a 3-point specialist in Niang and already roster a 24-year-old bench shooter, Baylor Scheierman, they might have even more reason to let Hauser go.

Conversely, they could flip Niang on draft night before he settles in and retain Hauser, a former G-Leaguer who the C's have spent nearly five years developing. No matter what, Boston doesn't seem to be finished trading this summer, as it needs to create some space for Horford and Kornet at the very least.

There's no shortage of offers for the Celtics, yet whether Stevens and company completely alter the team for a huge deal they can't pass up or simply conduct a handful of smaller-scale swaps remains to be seen. Both approaches are feasible now because they did what was necessary to shed $180 million in taxes and escape the second apron.