The Boston Celtics will be facing the Orlando Magic in Game 4 of the playoffs, and there are a few key players that are listed on the injury report. Jaylen Brown is listed on the report with a right knee posterior impingement, which is something that he has been dealing with for some time. Brown missed some games with the injury toward the later part of the regular season, and it looks like something that he will have to manage as the postseason continues.

The Celtics are leading the series 2-1 after losing Game 3, but it still feels like they have a grip on the series and they'll do what they can to steal a game on the road.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Jaylen Brown's injury status vs. Magic

Jaylen Brown is listed as questionable against the Magic, and it's uncertain if he will play or not. Brown has played solid so far in this playoff series, and he helped the Celtics get the win in Game 2 with Jayson Tatum ruled out because of a wrist injury. It feels like Brown will be ready to go, but with the injury he's been dealing it, sometimes it's hard to tell.

Brown and the Celtics are feeling the physicality that the Magic are playing with, but it's feeling a bit extra to the point where some players are getting hurt. After their Game 3 loss, Brown came out and sent a message about how the refs are letting the Magic play.

“I don't know. There might be a fight break out or something. It’s starting to feel like it's not even basketball, and the refs is not controlling the environment… If they want to fight it out, we can do that,” Brown said.

There's no doubt that the Celtics will come out ready to play, and it'll be interesting to see what kind of game it's going to be.