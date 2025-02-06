The Boston Celtics host the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night. Jrue Holiday is on the injury report, ruled out for the contest. Holiday is dealing with a right shoulder impingement, having played in the last seven games for the Celtics. Here's everything we know about Jrue Holiday's injury and his playing status vs. the Mavericks.

Jrue Holiday injury status vs. Mavericks

Given Jrue Holiday's status on the injury report, it is determined he won't be suiting up against the revamped Maverick squad. Holiday has been on the injury report despite being active in the Celtics' rotation, so his presence would be a formality.

Age seems to have caught up to Holiday at age 34, turning 35 in June. However, he remains to be effective as a key defensive cog in Boston's backcourt. He is averaging 11 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists after 44 appearances.

Holiday seems to have hit a shooting slump in his last seven games. In that stretch, he put up 7.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and a steal on 34.5% shooting from the field and 30.3% from beyond the arc. He played over 26 minutes against the Cleveland Cavaliers, finishing with six points, six rebounds and two steals to help the Celtics beat the top-ranked team in the Eastern Conference this past Tuesday.

With him out ahead of the 7:30 p.m. ET tip-off, Boston will turn to Derrick White and Payton Pritchard for more production in the backcourt. White has been averaging 16.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists while Pritchard continues his case for NBA Sixth Man of the Year with numbers of 13.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists off the bench.

So, when it comes to the question of if Jrue Holiday is playing tonight vs. the Mavericks, the answer is negative.