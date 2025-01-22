The Boston Celtics are set to play the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. Jrue Holiday, however, is listed on the injury report. So is Holiday playing tonight?

The Celtics guard is dealing with a right shoulder impingement. It is worth noting that he played in the Celtics' dominant 125-85 victory against the Golden State Warriors on Monday.

Here is everything we know about Jrue Holiday's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Clippers.

Jrue Holiday's injury status for Celtics-Clippers game

According to the NBA injury report, Holiday is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game due to his aforementioned shoulder injury. Al Horford is also questionable due to a left big toe sprain.

Holiday, 34, is averaging 11.6 points per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from beyond the arc. He is also recording per game averages of 4.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steals per outing. Holiday is one of the better players in the NBA and the Celtics are hoping he can get healthy sooner rather than later.

The Celtics have not played up to their expectations in 2024-25, yet they still hold a strong 30-13 record. Boston trails the Cleveland Cavaliers for first place by 6.5 games in the Eastern Conference. Nevertheless, the defending champion Celtics believe they can win another championship this year.

Wednesday's game will present a challenge, however. Playing the Clippers on the road is never an easy task. The Celtics will attempt to get the job done in what projects to be a competitive affair.

Holiday's final injury status will be important for determining the outcome of the game. When it comes to the question of is Jrue Holiday playing vs. the Clippers, the answer is maybe.