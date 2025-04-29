The Boston Celtics will host the Orlando Magic in Game 5 of their playoff series on Tuesday night. Jaylen Brown and Jrue Holiday have been dealing with injuries, however. Are the Celtics stars playing in Game 5?

The Celtics lead the series 3-1. Boston would love to clinch a series victory on Wednesday night without question. Brown and Holiday's final injury statuses will certainly go a long way toward determining the outcome of the game.

Here is everything we know about Jaylen Brown and Jrue Holiday's injury statuses for tonight vs. the Magic.

Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday's injury statuses for Magic vs. Celtics

According to the NBA injury report, Holiday will not play on Tuesday night. The Celtics guard is out due to a right hamstring strain. Brown is currently listed as questionable as he deals with a right knee posterior impingement.

Brown has dealt with the injury concern throughout the series. The Celtics have continued to closely monitor the situation.

Boston is looking to repeat as NBA champions. The Celtics unquestionably feature enough potential, but injuries could prove to be an obstacle. The Celtics are hoping to get completely healthy as soon as possible. For now, they will focus on looking to defeat the Magic and advance to the next round of the playoffs.

As for the question of if Jaylen Brown and Jrue Holiday are playing tonight vs. the Magic, the answer is maybe for Brown and no for Holiday.

Celtics' injury report

The Celtics have two players listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game.

Jaylen Brown (right knee posterior impingement): Questionable

Jrue Holiday (right hamstring strain): Out

Magic's injury report

The Magic also have two players listed on the injury report for Game 5.