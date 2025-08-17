The Jacksonville Jaguars will be playing in their second preseason game against the New Orleans Saints, but they will be without their prized rookie. Travis Hunter will miss the game for precautionary reasons, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Hunter did not participate in practice at the end of the week after he sustained an upper-body injury, but it doesn't sound like the injury is serious. The Jaguars want to make sure that Hunter is fresh when the season starts, and he could be a big part of what they do on either side of the ball.

The big thing to look out for in the coming week is whether he ends up practicing.

Hunter was drafted by the Jaguars with the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft, and they traded up just to get him. His skill set is one that many in the league don't have, and it's his ability to play both sides of the ball. In college at Colorado, Hunter played as a wide receiver and cornerback, and he made big plays on both sides, which won him the Heisman Trophy.

With the season that the Jaguars had last season, it makes sense why they would want a game-changer on the team. For Trevor Lawrence, he'll get another receiver to throw the ball to alongside Brian Thomas Jr. On defense, he can be a ballhawk and create turnovers for the team.

The Jaguars have a chance to bounce back this season, and health will have to be on their side. Bringing in new head coach Liam Coen should be a good thing for the Jaguars, as he has experience leading a potent offense when he was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.

Hunter should be able to thrive in that offense, and he could have a solid rookie year.

