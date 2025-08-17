Only 50 players remain in the second week of the FedEx Cup Playoffs as the top PGA Tour pros try to get into the to 30 and qualify for the Tour Championship, but one name has stood above the rest so far at the prestigious BMW Championship. Scottish star Robert MacIntyre enters the final round on Sunday with a four-shot lead at the second playoff event of the season.

MacIntyre doesn't have a victory yet this season, but he does have five top 10 finishes including a solo second place finish at the U.S. Open and a pair of top 10s at The Open Championship and The Players Championship.

In addition, MacIntyre could join an exclusive group with a victory on Sunday. With a win, he would become the second left-handed player to win a FedEx Cup Playoff event along with Phil Mickelson, according to the PGA Tour in a post on social media.

“With a win at the BMW Championship, Robert MacIntyre would become the second lefthander to win a FedExCup Playoffs event (Phil Mickelson) and fourth lefthander to win on TOUR this season (Joe Highsmith, Brian Harman, Garrick Higgo),” the PGA Tour wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Mickelson obviously represents great company to keep, so MacIntyre will want to close things out and cement his spot in the Tour Championship at East Lake in less than a week's time.

While a four-shot lead may seem like a massive margin for MacIntyre to have coming into Sunday with just 18 holes remaining, getting the win is far from a guarantee. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is right on his heels and will be playing with the lefty sensation in the final pairing at Caves Valley Golf Club.

Scheffler is playing with mountains of confidence coming off of an incredible summer with wins at the PGA Championship and The Open Championship, among other key tour events. He has the No. 1 spot in the FedEx Cup Standings locked up no matter who wins at the BMW, but he will charging hard after MacIntyre in an effort to get his hands on yet another trophy this season.