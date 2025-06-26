The NBA Draft is underway, and rumors are running rampant as teams around the league jockey for the picks they want. The Boston Celtics have already made two big trades this offseason and are seemingly ready to make more. Speculation is that the front office reached out to the San Antonio Spurs for a trade involving the No. 14 pick overall.

Boston owns the No. 28 pick overall, and rumors are the Celtics wanted to move up to pick No. 14 with the Spurs, according to Ian Begley of SNYtv. It sounds like the organization has been in talks with several teams about potentially trading Sam Hauser, Jaylen Brown, and Derrick White.

“Celtics touched base today with teams, including San Antonio (No. 14), on deals that would land a lottery pick in tonight’s draft (Obviously, San Antonio is not moving its No. 2 overall pick). As others have reported, BOS has been getting offers for Sam Hauser and listening to offers for Jaylen Brown and Derrick White.”

The No. 14 pick very well could still be available to the Celtics. If the Spurs do decide to deal that pick away, it likely won't be announced until the franchise is on the clock. It could be an opportunity for San Antonio to acquire a veteran player who fits the mold of the roster to mesh well with Victor Wembanayama and No. 2 pick Dylan Harper.

It's also possible the Celtics do get into the lottery range of the draft, as the front office is restructuring the roster for the future. Jayson Tatum is likely to miss the entirety of next season after tearing his Achilles in the playoffs. So, Boston is using that one-year hiatus to conduct a mini-rebuild.

We'll see how it all plays out. Unless anything changes, though, the Celtics won't be on the clock until pick No. 28.