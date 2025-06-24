The San Antonio Spurs do not have Dylan Harper on their roster, but the city seems to be embracing him already. A mural of Harper popped up on the side of a building in the Texas city. It was reportedly painted by local artist Nik Soupe, per KENS-TV.

Video footage of the mural was posted online by San Antonio TV reporter Nate Ryan.

Dylan Harper hasn't been picked by #Spurs yet, but he already has a mural painted in south San Antonio. Local artist Nik Soupe famously painted Victor Wembanyama before the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery, and now is banking on Harper's selection. Spurs fans' passion is second to none. pic.twitter.com/8sor8jtxa5 — Nate Ryan (@nateryansports) June 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Local artist Nik Soupe famously painted Victor Wembanyama before the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery, and now is banking on Harper's selection,” Ryan said on X, formerly Twitter.

Harper is considered one of the best prospects in this year's draft. The Spurs have the second overall pick, and Harper is considered to be available at that spot. The Dallas Mavericks have the first overall selection, with Cooper Flagg considered a lock for that pick.

Harper played college basketball this past season at Rutgers. He is a one-and-done player, like Flagg. At Rutgers, Harper averaged 19.4 points per game.

The Spurs are looking to build a championship roster

The Spurs have two first round picks this year. Both of them are in the top 15 overall selections. San Antonio's second pick is the 14th overall in the 2025 draft.

The Spurs are hoping to build around their star center, Victor Wembanyama. Wembanyama had a great season for the club, averaging more than 24 points and 11 rebounds a game.

Harper would certainly make an interesting addition. Not only does San Antonio have Wemby, but the club also has veteran point guard Chris Paul. A Spurs backcourt of Paul and Harper would certainly add some firepower to the roster. Time will tell if the Spurs do select Harper, or another player. There is also a massive amount of smoke coming out of San Antonio that Paul is leaving the Spurs.

The Spurs missed the playoffs this past NBA season, but improved their win total from 2023-24. San Antonio finished this last year with a 34-48 record.