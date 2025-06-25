Kristaps Porzingis probably wishes his time with the Boston Celtics went a little differently. Various injuries and illnesses frequently interrupted his tenure before he was moved to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday as part of a three-team trade. There's one thing he wouldn't change, though: Boston's dominant 2024 playoff run that culminated in his first ring.

The Latvian big man's farewell post on Instagram made that abundantly clear, as he featured a highlight from his impressive performance in Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals.

“Thank you for all the memories Celtics fans! Special moments,” he captioned.

Kristaps Porzingis is the first traded Celtic to say goodbye. He thanked Boston fans and posted his iconic block from Game 1 of the 2024 Finals: “Thank you for all the memories Celtics fans! Special moments.” (Via @kporzee on IG) pic.twitter.com/CsougG1s4Z — Daniel Donabedian (@danield1214) June 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

During the series-opening win, Porzingis contributed 20 points, six rebounds, and three blocks — including his iconic rejection of former Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green — in just 21 minutes of play. It was his first game back since straining his calf in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, and his timely return helped transform him into a fan favorite.

Unfortunately, that wasn't the only health issue Porzingis would encounter as a Celtic. The 7-footer came down with an unidentified viral illness during the 2024-25 regular season and the lingering effects of that sickness seemingly zapped him of all his abilities in the playoffs.

Although he didn't miss a single postseason outing in 2025, Porzingis was not himself, averaging just 7.7 points per game while shooting an abysmal 31.6% from the field. Since Boston's ugly exit from the Eastern Conference Semifinals in May, the 2024 NBA champion is reportedly feeling better.

“Thanks for all the support and questions about my health,” he posted on Instagram. “I've been feeling excellent all offseason and looking forward to a healthy and strong [EuroBasket].”

What's next for Kristaps Porzingis?

In August, Porzingis will be representing his home country of Latvia in the 42nd edition of the EuroBasket championship. He missed out on the 2024 Summer Olympics due to injury, and it's no secret that the ex-Celtic is eager to lead his national team.

Once Porzingis' summer ends, he'll head to Atlanta (barring another trade) in preparation for the 2025-26 regular season. The Hawks, led by four-time All-Star Trae Young and promising youngsters Dyson Daniels and Jalen Johnson, have bigger expectations than usual. Adding Porzingis, who'll earn almost $31 million next season, signals that they believe they can compete in an Eastern Conference that's as unpredictable as ever.

While one would expect Porzingis to be upset or angry after being moved off a perennial playoff team in the Celtics, that doesn't seem to be the case. There's a fair chance he expected this trade given his disappointing finish to the season and Boston's need to shed salary this summer.

Either way, “The Unicorn” was happy to be a Celtic.

“Boston will always be special in my heart,” Porzingis said on X. “Huge thank you to the organization, coaches, staff, my teammates and the fans! Class organization. Forever grateful.”