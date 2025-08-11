The last time the Philadelphia Eagles won back-to-back Super Bowl titles was the year 19-never. The Eagles are looking to become just the ninth team in NFL history to capture consecutive crowns, and they have all the tools to accomplish that.

Add the unyielding support of a passionate fanbase, and there's no reason for the team to regress from last season's masterful run.

The Eagles held their only public practice of training camp on Sunday, with stars like quarterback Jalen Hurts, running back Saquon Barkley, wide receiver DeVonta Smith, and cornerback Cooper DeJean participating in 11-on-11 drills.

NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro reported that around 50,000 fans trooped to Lincoln Financial Field to watch the Eagles. It's a wild number considering it's just a simple practice. But as history would show, the City of Brotherly Love is serious about its sports fandom, sometimes to a fault.

Zangaro, meanwhile, noted that cornerback Quinyon Mitchell has continued to turn heads in training camp.

“The Summer of Quinyon continues. Eagles second-year cornerback Quinyon Mitchell has been one of the team’s best players this summer, and he made more plays in front of the crowd at the Linc on Sunday,” wrote Zangaro.

“While AJ Brown isn’t back in team drills yet, Mitchell was able to break up two passes from Jalen Hurts to DeVonta Smith. The first was on the left sideline, and Mitchell was super sticky in coverage, just in Smith’s hip pocket. The second was a comeback route, and Mitchell timed it perfectly to climb Smith’s back and break up the pass so he didn’t get called for DPI.”

Philadelphians went wild in celebrating the Eagles' win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX in February, downing light poles, lighting fires, and engaging in other shenanigans. Police officers had to step in to control the crowd.

Just imagine if the Eagles win a second straight championship next year.

