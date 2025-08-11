The Dallas Cowboys’ star linebacker Micah Parsons did not hold back his high praise for New York Giants rookie Abdul Carter's NFL future following his impressive preseason debut.

Carter, the Giants’ third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, showed significant promise during his limited playing time against the Buffalo Bills, generating three quarterback pressures on just three pass-rush attempts and holding his own against four-time Pro Bowl left tackle Dion Dawkins.

Parsons, a fellow Penn State alumnus and four-time Pro Bowler, shared a video of Carter’s performance on social media and boldly predicted that Carter could become the best pass rusher in the league.

“They asked me if Abdul could be a [sic] another great! I told them he could be the best one!” Micah Parsons wrote on X.

Carter responded enthusiastically, telling Parsons, “My brudda 🦾 can’t wait to see you get paid what you EARNED!!”

Carter, born January 2, 2004, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, played college football at Penn State, where he earned unanimous All-American honors and was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2024.

In his final college season, Carter recorded 12.0 sacks and 24 tackles for loss over 16 games, showcasing his ability to disrupt offenses consistently. He also earned two First-team All-Big Ten selections in 2023 and 2024, in addition to a Second-team nod in 2022.

During his freshman season at Penn State, Carter made 56 tackles with 10.5 tackles for loss, leading his team with 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and four passes broken up.

His quick development and production made him a top NFL prospect. The Giants secured Carter with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 draft, and he signed a fully guaranteed four-year contract worth $45,255,180 on May 22, 2025.