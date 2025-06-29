The offseason has already brought about significant changes for the Boston Celtics, and more modifications could be coming if another squad is willing to shell out major assets for Derrick White. It has been reported for a while now that teams have been calling the Celtics about a White trade, and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported Saturday on what it would likely take for a deal to even be considered.

“Speaking of the Knicks: Sources say Boston told at least one rival team that it would have insisted on a ‘Mikal Bridges-type' package to part with Derrick White, league sources say. The Celtics have certainly received no shortage of inbound trade calls on both White and Jaylen Brown in recent days, but nothing got serious on either front,” Fischer said.

The Brooklyn Nets infamously got five first-round picks, a first-round pick swap and more in the Bridges deal, so that's what the ballpark would be for a White trade. This latest development comes shortly after it was reported by ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel that the Toronto Raptors had offered Boston the ninth pick in the 2025 NBA Draft as part of a larger framework for White.

Celtics value Derrick White amid retool

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) in the first half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at TD Garden.
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Celtics center Luke Kornet (40) warms up before game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden.
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looks to pass in the second half during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden
Oct 28, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade is honored at halftime during the game against the Detroit Pistons at Kaseya Center.
Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Boston Celtics at Moda Center.
boston celtics 2025 nba draft
May 14, 2025; Chicago, Il, USA; Jase Richardson talks to the media during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Marriott Marquis Chicago.
The 30-year-old guard has been a consistent spark plug for the Celtics since joining the team in 2022. Across 76 games last season, White averaged 16.4 points, 4.8 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 38.4 percent from distance.

Rumblings regarding White’s future are not entirely surprising. The Celtics traded Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday earlier this month. While both players were members of the 2024 championship effort, their departures allowed Boston to move out of the second apron and avoid harsh tax penalties.

In total, Boston received Anfernee Simons, Georges Niang, and three second-round picks in the deals that sent Holiday and Porzingis to the Portland Trail Blazers and Atlanta Hawks, respectively.

Factors such as Jayson Tatum’s Achilles injury, a new ownership group, and the general age of the team have encouraged Brad Stevens and the rest of Boston’s front office to tweak their roster and attempt to retool.

White has been a fan favorite, and while the Celtics are constructing a new look, it will take a king’s ransom for another team to acquire the guard.