The offseason has already brought about significant changes for the Boston Celtics, and more modifications could be coming if another squad is willing to shell out major assets for Derrick White. It has been reported for a while now that teams have been calling the Celtics about a White trade, and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported Saturday on what it would likely take for a deal to even be considered.

“Speaking of the Knicks: Sources say Boston told at least one rival team that it would have insisted on a ‘Mikal Bridges-type' package to part with Derrick White, league sources say. The Celtics have certainly received no shortage of inbound trade calls on both White and Jaylen Brown in recent days, but nothing got serious on either front,” Fischer said.

The Brooklyn Nets infamously got five first-round picks, a first-round pick swap and more in the Bridges deal, so that's what the ballpark would be for a White trade. This latest development comes shortly after it was reported by ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel that the Toronto Raptors had offered Boston the ninth pick in the 2025 NBA Draft as part of a larger framework for White.

Celtics value Derrick White amid retool

The 30-year-old guard has been a consistent spark plug for the Celtics since joining the team in 2022. Across 76 games last season, White averaged 16.4 points, 4.8 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 38.4 percent from distance.

Rumblings regarding White’s future are not entirely surprising. The Celtics traded Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday earlier this month. While both players were members of the 2024 championship effort, their departures allowed Boston to move out of the second apron and avoid harsh tax penalties.

In total, Boston received Anfernee Simons, Georges Niang, and three second-round picks in the deals that sent Holiday and Porzingis to the Portland Trail Blazers and Atlanta Hawks, respectively.

Factors such as Jayson Tatum’s Achilles injury, a new ownership group, and the general age of the team have encouraged Brad Stevens and the rest of Boston’s front office to tweak their roster and attempt to retool.

White has been a fan favorite, and while the Celtics are constructing a new look, it will take a king’s ransom for another team to acquire the guard.