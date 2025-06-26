BOSTON — The Boston Celtics have dominated trade conversations since the end of the 2024-25 season. And because they recently moved center Kristaps Porzingis and guard Jrue Holiday, two key members of their 2024 championship core, numerous teams across the league have reportedly been calling about the availability of two other Cs: Jaylen Brown and Derrick White.

"Their phone lines are still ringing on Jaylen Brown and Derrick White. … Teams are calling right now feverishly, trying to get their hands on one of these two guys." Shams Charania on the current state of the Celtics roster 🗣️ (via @ESPNNBA)

Despite the fact that most reports have clarified that the Celtics would prefer not to lose Brown and White, the NBA rumor mill hasn't stopped. However, perhaps Brad Stevens' comments from a Wednesday evening presser will change that.

Following the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, the Celtics' President of Basketball Operations sat down to speak with the media just minutes before midnight. Even though he didn't want to delve into trade talk details, the de facto general manager referred to Brown and White — and a few other C's — as integral parts of the Celtics' “foundation.”

“We'll do our best to put the right group together,” Stevens said of the future roster. “We've got the foundation, obviously, with Jaylen and Jayson [Tatum] and D-White and Payton [Pritchard] and all those guys that a lot of teams would love to have.”

Brad Stevens mentioned Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard when talking about the "foundation" of the Celtics: "A lot of teams would love to have [that foundation]."

Why Brad Stevens' “foundational guys” could survive a busy offseason

Celtics star Jayson Tatum is perhaps the only Green Teamer who's largely avoided trade rumors. It's no secret that Boston wants to duck under the second apron and shed salary this summer, and although the six-time All-Star is set to earn around $54 million next season, he's the cornerstone of the franchise in the eyes of the front office.

Brown, the longest-tenured Celtic, hasn't been immune to trade chatter. Yet, it doesn't seem like Stevens is seriously considering any of the offers he's heard for the 2024 NBA Finals MVP. In fact, the coach-turned-GM emphasized the importance of letting Brown recover from a partial meniscus tear so he can return to action in time for training camp and carry the load while Tatum sits for longer due to an Achilles injury.

“We’ve got to prioritize JT’s health and make sure that he comes back fully strong,” Stevens asserted. “JB had a surgery, although his timeline to be back will be much quicker, obviously, and ready at the start of the season. So, I think the biggest thing for us is just making sure that we balance [financial flexibility and health], maximizing what we can with regard to what we bring back so we can continue to build and grow.”

Brad Stevens can't fully elaborate on trade talk quite yet, but he did mention prioritizing the health of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown:

Because Stevens is primarily focused on Tatum and Brown's rehabs, it doesn't sound like the seasoned stars are being shopped to other teams.

“We have to, again, prioritize the health of those two guys,” Stevens reiterated.

He made no further comment about White or Payton Pritchard, but the latter's name hasn't appeared in any serious trade gossip. As for White, the Toronto Raptors reportedly proposed a deal for him involving the ninth pick in the draft, per ClutchPoints insider Brett Siegel.

That never came to fruition, as the Raptors went on to select forward Collin Murray-Boyles at no. 9 while the C's didn't conduct a single trade during the draft. Rather than shaking up the roster again, Boston held onto its foundational players on Wednesday and picked 19-year-old Spanish forward Hugo González late in the first round.

Many question marks still remain for the Celtics this offseason, and more moves could be on the way if they continue to pursue financial freedom. But, for now, Stevens and the rest of the front office seem content to build around a terrific tandem, a fringe All-Star guard, and the reigning Sixth Man of the Year.