The Boston Celtics started their rebuild late on Monday night when they traded away Jrue Holiday back to the Portland Trail Blazers. The return saw the Celtics get Anfernee Simons and two second-round picks. Simons has real value and could be a sneaky future star in Boston if they plan to keep him long term. Simons will be a free agent after this next season.

Sending away Holiday was just the first move. Boston then traded away Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. The full package has yet to be released. Trading Jaylen Brown would be a massive move for the Celtics, and it seems there could be multiple teams involved, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. With no Jayson Tatum this next season, the Celtics may head in a different direction and break the band up altogether. You never know, but Derrick White has even had trade rumors. It is going to be a rough offseason for the Celtics unless Brad Stevens is able to continue to swing beneficial trades.

“For the Celtics, this is the start of a very active offseason,” Shams said on the Stephen A Smith Show. “There are multiple teams that have significant interest in Jaylen Brown.”

Article Continues Below

Trading away Brown would be one of the biggest trades in the history of the franchise. It would be the second biggest trade since sending away Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett to the Brooklyn Nets, which allowed the Celtics to draft Brown and Tatum. The Celtics were able to quickly rebuild from that trade, and they are hoping they can see similar success this time around. The good news this time is that the team will be much better than before, and Tatum will be around a very long time.

Stay tuned as the Celtics could make another deal either tonight or during the NBA Draft tomorrow.