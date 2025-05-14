The Boston Celtics are still alive in the playoffs, but things aren't going to get better with them down 3-1 and Jayson Tatum out for the remainder of the postseason because of an Achilles injury. There's also a very good chance that Tatum will be out for most of next season, which means the future of the Celtics' core is up in the air.

For the past few weeks, there have been reports that the Celtics' core will probably not be together next season as they're all being paid over $20 million. If the core is to break up, there are two teams who would be interested in their players, according to Marc J. Spears.

“2 teams I'm keeping an eye on for a couple of these guys, perhaps is one is the Houston Rockets,” Spears said. “Ime Udoka is there; they've been rumored to wanting to upgrade their roster. He knows these guys, and they probably would be attracted to returning to play with him.

“And then another team is the San Antonio Spurs. They got the No. 2 pick. I'm told that the Spurs are quite happy with the talent that's available at No. 2, but they're going to explore possible trades as well.”

Is the Celtics dynasty run over?

For the past few seasons, the Celtics have been one of the best teams in the league. They have two NBA Finals appearances and won the championship last season, while also being in the Eastern Conference Finals several times. They have one of the best players in the league in Tatum, and a supporting cast that's one of the best as well. When you have a team as talented as the Celtics, you have to start paying the talent, and that's what they did. Now with new owners coming in and them being over the luxury tax, they're going to have to make some moves to shed salary.

That means that the Celtics' dynasty run could be over, and next year might not be a good one. With Tatum possibly out for the season and the team most likely making major moves during the offseason, things could look really different for their future. It'll be interesting to see who stays and who goes, but the dynasty that they once had may officially be over after years of being a top team in the league.