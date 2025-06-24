The Boston Celtics entered the 2025 offseason looking to shed money. After Jayson Tatum tore his ACL in the second round of the playoffs, Boston's payroll became a big issue. The Celtics took the first step in cleaning up their books by trading Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers for Anfernee Simons. However, that might not be the only move they make.

Players across Boston's rosters have heard their names thrown around in trade talks. Fans wonder if Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White, or Jaylen Brown will be traded later on this summer. Experts think that at least one more major contract will be moved in exchange for an expiring deals. Right now, the most popular name is Porzingis.

The seven-footer was a key piece of the Celtics team that won the title in 2024. He has put up better numbers in past seasons, but his two years in Boston might be the best of his career. Teams around the league looking for centers will line up to make offers for Porzingis as soon as she becomes available.

One of the teams that makes the most sense is the New Orleans Pelicans. We put together one possible deal that sends the Latvian All-Star to the Pelicans.

Celtics receive: G Dejounte Murray

Pelicans receive: F/C Kristaps Porzingis, 2028 first round pick(BOS)

Article Continues Below

This trade gives New Orleans the stretch-five they need to put alongside Zion Williamson. The former All-Star is one of the most explosive athletes in the league. However, his lack of outside shooting and health struggles have held his team back.

If the Pelicans are healthy throughout next season, the duo of Williamson and Porzingis could play perfectly next to one another. It puts more pressure on Jose Alvarado and newly acquired New Orleans point guard Jordan Poole to shoot well enough to get away with Williamson playing as the point guard.

The Celtics, on the other hand, get a player that fits perfectly into what Joe Mazzulla wants to do. Murray's efficiency from deep range needs some work, but the defensive trio of him, Brown, and White would be formidable.

Porzingis' health history hurts his value, but he is the next expendable contract that the Celtics could move. They might have to part with more draft equity in order to make the deal happen, though.

Giving up a pick in 2028 could mean nothing. If Tatum returns at full strength and joins the new starting lineup, Boston could be right back at the top of the Eastern Conference.