Cam Thomas' season ended abruptly on Thursday after he strained his hamstring for the third time this season. All eyes now shift to the Brooklyn Nets guard's restricted free agency.

Speaking for the first time since his season-ending injury, Thomas said he wants to re-sign with Brooklyn.

“I feel like I built a lot of great relationships here. It is a business, but at the end of the day, I would love to be back,” he said. “I was drafted here so I definitely have a connection… But whatever happens, happens. I’m gonna let my agents and the front office discuss that out. We should be good, though. I’m very confident and happy to be back, if I am back. So we’ll see.”

Thomas remains a polarizing player among NBA front offices after his fourth NBA season.

The 23-year-old appeared in 25 games in 2024-25, averaging 24.0 points and 3.8 assists on 44/35/88 shooting splits. While Thomas flashed elite scoring ability throughout his young career, questions about his playmaking and defense persist.

Despite this, he feels he's done more than enough to solidify his place as a core piece for the Nets moving forward.

“When I got major minutes, I feel like I've been one of the best guards in the league at my position,” he said. “When I do have the minutes in a featured role, the sky's the limit for me. We've seen that these past two years.”

Whether or not Brooklyn's front office feels the same remains to be seen.

Cam Thomas spent his first two NBA seasons planted on the Nets' bench. However, he cracked the rotation in 2023-24 and emerged as the team's lead ball-handler midway through the year after Kevin Ollie replaced Jacque Vaughn as interim head coach. When available this season, the 2021 first-round pick was Brooklyn's unquestioned No. 1 offensive option under head coach Jordi Fernandez. While he struggled to stay on the floor due to his hamstring injuries, Thomas was pleased with what he and the team showcased.