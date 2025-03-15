Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to a left hamstring strain, the team announced Saturday. Thomas sustained the injury during Thursday's 116-110 loss to the Chicago Bulls. It marks his third left hamstring strain this season.

Thomas did not exit Thursday's game, his sixth after returning from a two-month absence. He played 33 minutes and recorded a career-high 10 assists with 24 points on 8-of-23 shooting.

The fourth-year guard appeared in just 25 games this season, his first as the Nets' No. 1 offensive option. He averaged 24.0 points and 3.8 assists on 44/35/88 shooting splits.

Thomas cracked Brooklyn's rotation in 2023-24 after spending most of his first two NBA seasons on the bench. He emerged as the Nets' go-to scorer during the second half of the year after they fired Jacque Vaughn and replaced him with interim head coach Kevin Ollie.

The 23-year-old remains a polarizing figure among NBA front offices. Thomas has flashed elite scoring ability against NBA defenses when presented opportunities, averaging 22.9 points on 44/36/86 shooting splits over 91 appearances the last two seasons. However, questions remain about his playmaking and defense following his injury-riddled 2024-25 campaign.

Thomas is in the final year of his rookie contract and will be a restricted free agent this summer. The Nets will control the cap landscape with a projected $55-$65 million in space, depending on roster decisions.

The Detroit Pistons are the only other team projected to have significant cap space, with the ability to create nearly $25 million.