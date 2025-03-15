Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to a left hamstring strain, the team announced Saturday. Thomas sustained the injury during Thursday's 116-110 loss to the Chicago Bulls. It marks his third left hamstring strain this season.

Thomas did not exit Thursday's game, his sixth after returning from a two-month absence. He played 33 minutes and recorded a career-high 10 assists with 24 points on 8-of-23 shooting.

The fourth-year guard appeared in just 25 games this season, his first as the Nets' No. 1 offensive option. He averaged 24.0 points and 3.8 assists on 44/35/88 shooting splits.

Cam Thomas expected to miss remainder of Nets season with hamstring injury

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) and forward Cameron Johnson (2) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Thomas cracked Brooklyn's rotation in 2023-24 after spending most of his first two NBA seasons on the bench. He emerged as the Nets' go-to scorer during the second half of the year after they fired Jacque Vaughn and replaced him with interim head coach Kevin Ollie.

The 23-year-old remains a polarizing figure among NBA front offices. Thomas has flashed elite scoring ability against NBA defenses when presented opportunities, averaging 22.9 points on 44/36/86 shooting splits over 91 appearances the last two seasons. However, questions remain about his playmaking and defense following his injury-riddled 2024-25 campaign.

Thomas is in the final year of his rookie contract and will be a restricted free agent this summer. The Nets will control the cap landscape with a projected $55-$65 million in space, depending on roster decisions.

The Detroit Pistons are the only other team projected to have significant cap space, with the ability to create nearly $25 million.