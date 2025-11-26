Noah Clowney's performance last season raised questions about his future with the Brooklyn Nets. Following his injury-riddled 2024-25 campaign, during which he shot 35.8 percent from the field, it was unclear whether Clowney would be a building block or a future roster casualty like fellow 2023 first-round pick Dariq Whitehead.

The third-year forward has silenced those questions early this season.

Clowney is playing the best basketball of his young career following a move into Brooklyn's starting lineup. Over his last 10 appearances, the 21-year-old has averaged 16.7 points per game on 45/37/79 shooting splits. He scored a career-high 31 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the field, 7-of-13 from three and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line during Monday's 113-100 loss to the New York Knicks.

“We're playing through him,” head coach Jordi Fernandez said. “In 39 minutes, he scored 31 points and he was a plus-one… That just tells you the impact he had in this game when he was on the court. His presence was great, and I can see in his face how locked in he is, how his shot looks, and all those things. You're starting to see the growth… I'm really, really proud of him. He's had a good stretch. The challenge for me to him is to sustain it and improve it. Don't just feel good about it.”

For a player with glaring limitations during his first two seasons, Clowney's wholesale offensive improvement has been jarring.

Rejuvenated Noah Clowney enjoying offensive breakout with rebuilding Nets

The 2023 first-round pick has posted a 63.3 true shooting percentage over Brooklyn's last 10 outings. That ranks 22nd among 108 players attempting over 10 shots per game during that span. His sudden improvement as a driver has been the driving force behind his offensive efficiency.

Clowney was extremely limited outside of his three-point shooting last season, converting just 41.4 percent of his two-point attempts. However, after an offseason spent adding muscle and improving his ball-handling and finishing, the 6-foot-9 forward is shooting 56.8 percent on twos this season.

“He spent the summer working on his drives, decision-making, using his body, and you can see it right now. He’s playing like a grown man at 21 years old,” Fernandez said. “He’s driving and shooting. He’s been making winning plays on defense. And I think he said it to you guys a few days ago, ‘I just want to put a full game together and play on both ends.’ And he’s done it. He makes all these winning plays [with] his effort.”

Noah Clowney's driving ability has been the most dramatic improvement in any area by any Net this season. The 21-year-old is shooting 56.8% on twos this season compared to 41.4% last season. He's also attempting 6.7 free throws per 100 possessions compared to 3.8 in 2024-25. pic.twitter.com/pIBFxaziAE — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) November 26, 2025

Clowney is putting his added muscle to use on his drives. The Alabama product has made up for his rudimentary handle by consistently creating space with shoulder bumps in the lane. He's becoming increasingly adept at drawing fouls, attempting 6.7 free throws per 100 possessions compared to 3.8 last season.

Article Continues Below

“[I'm feeling] very [comfortable]. I just try to be aggressive. It helps me, helps my teammates. That's really it,” Clowney said.

While Clowney struggled as a three-point shooter early this season, defenders still respect his outside shot, offering him opportunities to attack closeouts and penetrate. Shooting performances like Monday's (7-of-13 from three) will go a long way towards maximizing those openings.

“Trying to keep the defender honest is a big thing,” Clowney said. “They've got to close out, and if they close out too far, [I can attack]. I think I just got to work on reading what they're giving me. I think tonight they gave me a lot of shots. I shot a lot of them. [I took] 13 threes. Whereas the night before, I got up [seven threes] and a lot of them weren't great looks. They were like anticipated shots almost.”

Clowney's defense left much to be desired early this season. However, he's shown improvement of late after Fernandez challenged him. With the Nets' centers playing an aggressive pick-and-roll coverage, Clowney has often been tasked with protecting the paint on low-man rotations.

Brooklyn allowed a league-worst 59.1 points in the paint per night over its first 11 games. However, the rebuilding squad has allowed 42.7 per night over its last six games, the third-fewest in the NBA.

Clowney's two-way impact since entering the starting lineup has fueled the Nets' recent improvement. The big man has posted a +14.4 net rating this season, the 10th-highest among 135 players to play over 400 minutes.

The Nets have been looking for more from Noah Clowney on his low-man rotations. This will do. pic.twitter.com/hS6gtMJh40 — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) November 22, 2025

Clowney's high-level play has been the main positive of Brooklyn's ugly 3-14 start. While he has a ways to go, the young big man's ascension has bolstered his long-term outlook.

Clowney's continued development would be a feather in the cap of a Nets coaching staff attempting to develop an NBA-record five rookie first-round picks.