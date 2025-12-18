The older brother of Los Angeles Rams wideout Puka Nacua is in hot water after being arrested over the weekend. Samson Nacua was reportedly busted for stealing a car that belonged to Lakers rookie Adou Thiero, according to NBC 4 Los Angeles.

The elder Nacua and 27-year-old Trey Rose allegedly took Thiero’s SUV without permission. The pair reportedly drove to One Hotel in West Hollywood and valeted the car. They were identified after deputies reviewed security footage and arrested.

Puka Nacua and the Rams square off against the Seattle Seahawks in a pivotal NFC West clash on Thursday Night Football. The Rams can take a one-game lead in a tight divisional race with a victory in Week 16.

Samson Nacua accused of taking Adou Thiero’s car without permission

Samson Nacua played college football at Utah and BYU. After going undrafted in 2022, he landed with the Indianapolis Colts. However, he was released during final roster cuts prior to the season.

Since then, Nacua has spent time with the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers, the UFL’s Michigan Panthers and the New Orleans Saints. Earlier this year, Nacua was suspended for slapping a fan at a Panthers game. He played this season in Michigan with a third Nacua brother, Kai, who is a safety.

Puka Nacua made headlines this week for blasting NFL referees during a live stream with Adin Ross. “The refs are the worst,” the Rams wideout said. “These guys are lawyers. They want to be on TV, too.”

The comments could lead to a fine by the league and they likely won’t help Nacua get any calls in Thursday’s matchup against the Seahawks. But the Pro Bowl receiver doesn’t really need help. Nacua has put together a remarkable two-game run with 336 receiving yards in that span. The feat was last accomplished by a Rams player in 2003.