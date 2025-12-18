Kirk Cousins has spent nearly two decades refining his understanding of quarterback play, and this week, the Atlanta Falcons veteran pulled back the curtain on how the game has evolved — and how his mindset from as far back as 2006 still helps him thrive in 2025.

Cousins, a Holland Christian graduate and former late-round draft pick, has stepped in effectively this season as the Falcons’ starter with Michael Penix Jr. sidelined due to injury. Despite entering the season with uncertainty surrounding his role, Cousins has played some of his best football at key moments, including last week’s dramatic win over Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7).

During a media session, Cousins was asked about progression reads versus coverage-based reads, and he responded with a detailed, professor-like breakdown of how quarterbacks are taught to process defenses and why the approach has changed.

“I'd love to get into it. I can get on this soapbox if you want me to,” Cousins said, via [h/t Atlanta Falcons post on X, formerly Twitter]. “Because I lived the jump.”

Cousins explained that early in his career, including his time at Michigan State, quarterbacks were often taught to identify coverage before the snap and cut the field in half.

“I came into the league, even at Michigan State, was you see coverage and you pick a side, and you basically take five eligibles down to two, down to your check down.” Cousins said, describing how offenses once relied heavily on identifying single-high or split-safety looks before the snap.

That approach, however, became increasingly difficult as NFL defenses improved their disguises, as the veteran field general explains.

“Defenses got so good at disguising it that I would be so stressed going into games, ” Cousins said. “The whole game plan is built on is it single high or split safety and I can't see if it's single high or split safety.”

As a result, offenses shifted toward pure progression reads — a change Cousins said took time to adjust to, especially when Kevin O’Connell introduced more of those concepts during their time together in Minnesota Vikings.

“I remember when Kevin O'Connell was bringing a lot of pure progression reads back… it was like whoa,” Cousins said. “That's a lot.”

Still, Cousins noted the benefits, including less mental strain during the week, though he acknowledged that pass rush realities still force quarterbacks to make rapid decisions.

“With the way the pass rush is, if you truly try to go one, two, three, four, five, you're gonna get sack fumbled a lot,” he added.

That adaptability has defined Cousins’ career, from Washington to Minnesota and to Atlanta, it showed again last week when he threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns in a 29-28 win over Tampa Bay.

With two years left on his contract and a looming quarterback competition ahead, Cousins continues to rely on the same principle that carried him from overlooked prospect to NFL mainstay.