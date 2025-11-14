Embarrassing would be too generous a descriptor for the Brooklyn Nets' defensive performance to open the season. The tanking squad posted a 126.3 defensive rating during a 1-10 start, seven points worse than last year's league-worst Utah Jazz.

Jordi Fernandez is attempting to implement one of the NBA's most aggressive defensive schemes. Brooklyn's inability to defend the paint during the head coach's second season has been jarring. The Nets are allowing a whopping 59.1 points in the paint per game. They've been outscored 206-104 in points in the paint across their last three appearances.

Despite the eye-opening numbers, Fernandez won't be changing his philosophy any time soon.

“There are no negotiables here with ball pressure and being aggressive in pick-and-roll,” the coach said. “Look at the top defenses like Oklahoma City. All those teams are able to execute multiple coverages, but for the most part, they're at the level and they pressure the ball. So if you don't want to do that, you probably are not going to be able to play for the Nets, because we're going to be aggressive. And as we grow, we'll be able to execute multiple coverages. Right now, with our stage, we're going to stay with the basics. But there's no excuse for not protecting the rim… You can be able to be aggressive and also protect the rim.”

The Nets' centers have posted one of the NBA's highest pick-up points when defending ball screens this season. On other plays, Brooklyn has trapped the opposition's top player near halfcourt before any action. The strategy often leaves the Nets' guards and wings to defend a four-on-three situation against rolling big men, a task they've looked ill-equipped to execute in terms of athleticism, effort or communication.

The goal of any aggressive coverage is to force turnovers. However, the Nets have come up short in that regard, forcing the sixth-fewest in the league (13.9 per game).

Meanwhile, Brooklyn is allowing an NBA-worst 1.38 points per possession on pick-and-rolls where the ball finds the screener. The team's guards and wings — including players such as Terance Mann, Noah Clowney, Tyrese Martin, Drake Powell, Ziaire Williams and Egor Demin — have provided little to no resistance on low-man rotations.

Others, like Cam Thomas and Michael Porter Jr., look downright uninterested.

Fernandez has alluded to this, unpromptedly calling out Clowney, the most sizable player in the above group, for his lack of defensive impact.

“I need [Noah] to be better defensively, and he knows it. His voice needs to grow and [he needs to] embrace the contact,” the coach said after a Nov. 7 loss to the Detroit Pistons. “Whether you're the low man, whether it's your communication on or off the ball, all those things.”

Clowney admitted he has much room to improve.

“I gotta protect the rim way better when I'm the low man,” he said after the Pistons loss. “I think sometimes I try to just go vertical to avoid a foul, whereas I used to just go block the shot, and I need to get back to that.”

Brooklyn's aggressive coverage has pulled Nic Claxton, the team's top defender, away from the rim on pick-and-roll possessions, something the center has subtly voiced displeasure with.

“I like to be in the paint. I like people [to have] to try to finish over me. But we just gotta have our low men [there]. We just have to all be on a string and pulled in early and be better defending the paint,” Claxton said after Tuesday's loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Claxton dominated defensively during the 2022-23 season while playing a switch-heavy scheme, one he recently admitted he prefers.

“I mean, I'm dialed in to any scheme, but I love guarding one through five. That's probably the reason why I got paid. That's probably the reason why I'm still here, I feel like,” the center said earlier this season. “That's just my most natural thing that I love to do on the basketball court, guarding multiple positions. But I want to be able to dominate any scheme that my coaches want me to do. So that's what I'm working towards.”

Yet, Brooklyn's struggles defending the pick-and-roll are just the tip of the iceberg. Regardless of whether a ball screen is being set, the Nets routinely get beaten at the point of attack or fall asleep off the ball. They've looked disjointed on the ensuing rotations, allowing wide-open shots to spot-up shooters and cutters.

Brooklyn's opponents have posted the NBA's highest field goal percentage (51.9) and three-point percentage (39.6) this season.

Outside of the halfcourt, the Nets' transition defense has been abhorrent. Despite taking care of the ball better than expected (16.0 turnovers per game, 18th in NBA), Brooklyn is allowing 18.6 fastbreak points per game and has been outscored 205-94 in fastbreak points for the season.

While Fernandez's squad has clear limitations defensively, much of their struggles stem from a lack of effort and focus.

“The energy that we've had at times, I need consistency and urgency. That's something that we cannot decide we're gonna do or not. It's a matter of who we want to be. It's just unacceptable to take an NBA game for granted,” the coach said earlier this season. “Our guys are trying; they just don't know how much harder and focused they can do things… I think fouling is a big issue, which I'm not that concerned with, because I want the physicality. We've got to get better technique-wise. The rebounding has been an issue.

“Our coverages have been an issue, because you cannot halfway do it. You have to do it 100 percent. You have to be two feet in. If you have half your feet out, [it's not going to work]. And right now, we're trying, and we're just not there yet.”

Even with improvements in effort and communication, it's difficult to envision how Brooklyn makes a defensive leap this season.

After falling to the eighth pick in June's draft, the team operated this offseason with a tanking agenda in mind. Much of the conversation surrounding the Nets entering the season centered on the team's offensive shortcomings and inexperienced point guard rotation.

However, through 11 games, it's become clear that their defense is their greatest tank weapon.