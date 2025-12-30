The Atlanta Braves should make a bold move to acquire St. Louis Cardinals utility infielder Brendon Donovan before the 2026 season. After years of constructing competitive rosters without addressing middle-infield depth comprehensively, the Braves have an opportunity to add a perennial All-Star who fits their contention window perfectly. Donovan's combination of consistency, defensive versatility, and contract affordability makes him an ideal target for a team primed to compete in the National League East immediately.

The Cardinals have signaled they're open for business this offseason, already shipping Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras to Boston. With multiple teams circling — including the Mariners, Giants, Royals, Guardians, and Red Sox — the Braves need to strike with precision. A package centered on right-hander Hurston Waldrep and prospect Jhancarlos Lara gives St. Louis immediate major-league relief pitching depth while acquiring a controllable asset through arbitration in 2026 and 2027.

The Trade Structure for Brendon Donovan

Braves Acquire:

2B Brendan Donovan

Cardinals Acquire:

RHP Hurston Waldrep

RHP Jhancarlos Lara

Why This Works for Both Teams

The Braves address a critical gap by acquiring a hitter who slashed .287/.353/.422 with 10 home runs in 2025, combining elite plate discipline with speed and defensive flexibility. Donovan's fielding percentage at second base (.990) exceeds league average, and his proven ability to play multiple positions across the diamond — second base, shortstop, and outfield — provides manager flexibility down the stretch.

For the Cardinals, acquiring two young arms with electric stuff addresses their rotation and bullpen simultaneously. Waldrep, the 24th overall pick in 2023, demonstrated his potential with a 2.88 ERA over 56.1 innings at the major-league level this season, showcasing the premium velocity and strikeout capability that made him a first-round selection. Though his full-season numbers paint a complicated picture, his performance in meaningful situations proves he's a foundational piece worth developing.

Lara represents the organization's commitment to prospect development. Despite control challenges — a 46-walk explosion in 51 innings with Gwinnett that haunts his resume— his secondary stuff remains electric when it plays. The organization invested heavily in his mentorship within the major-league clubhouse for precisely this reason: his two-pitch combination contains legitimate major-league caliber movement. If the Cardinals can unlock his command, Lara transforms into a high-leverage reliever capable of closing games down the line.

The value exchange heavily favors Atlanta acquiring an established, proven commodity while St. Louis receives youth, upside, and professional development that aligns with their rebuild trajectory. Donovan's contract status—arbitration-eligible through 2027—gives the Braves three seasons of control without free-agent anxiety, a luxury in today's market.

This deal signals the Braves' intent to build a complementary roster around their core competitiveness. Adding a 28-year-old All-Star batsman who handles pressure situations with poise elevates the entire offensive profile. For the Cardinals, moving from the trade deadline conversation to orchestrating a strategic pivot toward their future becomes a win. Both franchises emerge stronger from this framework.