The Atlanta Falcons entered Monday Night Football still involved with altering the NFL Playoffs picture. Kirk Cousins, Bijan Robinson and company faced a Los Angeles Rams team without Davante Adams. The Falcons duo struck first in textbook fashion.

The running back got right behind the likes of Jared Verse, Byron Young and the defense. Atlanta flexed Robinson out as a slot receiver to confuse the Rams. The result was Atlanta earning six right out the gate.

Falcons STRIKE first on MNF ⚡ Kirk Cousins 👉 Bijan Robinson for 6!

Robinson hit 37 total yards before the 13:35 mark of the second quarter. He scored facing one of the league's better defenses — as L.A. entered with the league's seventh-best scoring defense.

But again, Atlanta holds a pivotal key in the ongoing postseason chase.

How Atlanta alters things in NFC including for Rams

At 6-9, many believe Atlanta is already eliminated from any playoff chatter.

But that's not the case — as the franchise comes with one intriguing angle.

By beating the Rams and winning the Week 18 finale, Atlanta can force a three-way tie atop the NFC South standings at 8-9. The Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday matchup features the former at 8-8 and the latter 7-9. A Buccaneers win doesn't guarantee the division crown if Atlanta ends up with the same record.

Even Atlanta can impact the Rams' own chase — with the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers watching. Los Angeles falling to Atlanta officially sets up the winner-take-all NFC West battle set for Saturday evening in Santa Clara. That contest can also decide the No. 1 overall seed for the conference.